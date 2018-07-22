Longford SFC: Dromard snatch draw against Slashers with stoppage time goal

A goal from Niall Vance in the first minute of stoppage time earned Dromard a draw in a dramatic finish against Longford Slashers in the Senior Football Championship Group 3 clash at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Sunday evening.

Dromard . . . 1-12 Longford Slashers . . . 2-9

When Robbie Clarke kicked over a fine point in the 54th minute to extend his side’s lead to three points it looked like Slashers would hold on and see the game out.

But determined Dromard did not give up and a ball was lofted into the forward line in stoppage time. Substitute Peter Mimnagh had a shot that came back out and in a scramble Vance got the vital touch to find the net.

Slashers had a chance to claim a late winner but Barry Gilleran’s free was off target as the sides finished all square.

DROMARD: Sean McNerney; Paul McGee, Pauric Martin (0-1), Kevin Kane; Niall Vance (1-1), John Sheridan, Peter Reynolds; James Mimnagh, Bryan McCormack; Joseph Hagan (0-2), Bernard Sheridan, Peter Masterson; Jamsie Martin (0-4), Francie McGee (0-4, all frees), Diarmuid Masterson.

Subs:- Ronan McEntire for P Masterson (36 mins); Peter Mimnagh for J Mimnagh (60 mins).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell; Dermot Brady, Peter Brady, Adrian Duffy (0-1); Barry Gilleran (0-1, free), Liam Barry, Paddy Duggan; Andrew Dalton, Peter Foy (1-2, one free); Conor Clarke, Niall Mulligan (0-1), Rory Maher; Robbie Clarke (0-2, one free), Sean Clarke (1-2), Ruairi Clarke.

Subs:- Robbie O’Connell for P Brady (injured, 41 mins); Daire O’Brien for Ruairi Clarke (44 mins); Kevin Finnan for S Clarke (53 mins); Diarmuid Sheehan for N Mulligan (57 mins).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Moydow Harpers).