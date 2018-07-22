Longford SFC: St Mary’s Granard come out on top in clash against Carrickedmond

A polished second half display, coupled with a sending off for Carrickedmond player Conor Kelly, ensured Granard got their 2018 Senior Football Championship campaign off to a flying start in the Group 2 game at Leo Casey Park, Ballymahon on Saturday evening.

St Mary's Granard . . . 2-17 Carrickedmond . . . 2-6

The dismissal of Kelly six minutes into the second half for an off the ball incident with Thomas Gallagher proved pivotal as St Mary’s eased to victory with the wide margin of 11 points to spare in the finish.

Yet it could, in truth, have been a much different outcome but for that moment of indiscretion with Carrickedmond more than matching their rivals up until that point and held a healthy lead at one stage in the first half.

Fergus Kelly and substitute Ben Martin scored the goals for Granard, who trailed by 2-4 to 1-6 at the break, with Sean Kelly getting both goals for Carrickedmond who faded badly in the second half.

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Dessie Kiernan; Edward Smyth, Patrick McGivney, Dylan Corcoran; Mark Tully, Niall O' Hara, Mark Connell; Charlie Martin (0-1), Darren Gallagher (0-5, four frees, one 45'); Paul Smyth (0-2), Derek Sheridan, Ian Small; Fergus Kelly (1-1), Liam Sullivan (0-6, one free), Thomas Gallagher.

Subs:- Vincent Nally for M Connell (35 mins), Ben Martin (50 mins, 1-1), Declan Murphy for I Small (60 mins), Brian Sheridan for E Smyth (62 mins), Joseph Connolly for D Murphy (67 mins).

CARRICKEDMOND: David Shannon (0-1, 45'); Johnny Gerety, Michael Cahill, Padraig O'Shea; Justin McCormack (0-1), Barry O'Farrell, Padraig McGrath; Enda Farrell, John O'Shea; Rioch Farrell (0-2, one free), Sean Kelly (2-0), Jonathan Keegan; Conor Kelly, Paddy Farrell (0-1), Aidan McGuire (0-1).

Subs:- Kyle Kenny for P Farrell (26 mins), Kevin Moran for J O'Shea (48 mins); John Lenehan for R Farrell (58 mins).

Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).