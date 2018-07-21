Longford SFC: Robbie Smyth scores late, late equaliser as Abbeylara earn a draw against Clonguish

Fielding without the injured Barden brothers Paul and David for the Senior Football Championship Group 1 clash at Leo Casey Park in Ballymahon on Saturday evening, Clonguish looked to be in trouble when defender Gerry Moore was sent-off for a second yellow card offence with eight minutes gone on the changeover but they battled to overcome the numerical disadvantage.

Abbeylara . . . 0-17 Clonguish . . . 1-14

Clonguish ended up with 13 players on the pitch after Kevin Burke was also dismissed for a second yellow card in the 60th minute when his side were two points in front and looking the likely winners.

Back came Abbeylara with a brace of scores (free and play) in quick succession from Nigel Rabbitte to level matters, only for Clonguish to take the lead again when Joe O’Brien converted a free in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Robbie Smyth then came to the rescue when he converted a free to leave the sides all square and just before the final whistle Abbeylara had substitute Michael Battrim sent-off after he replaced Cormac Smyth (black card) a couple of minutes earlier.

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Aaron Dalton, Shane Mahon, Michael McHugh; Russell Brady, Cathal Lynch, PJ Masterson; Colm P Smyth (0-1), Fergal Battrim; Nigel Rabbitte (0-7, four frees), Conor Berry (0-1), Padraig Battrim; Robbie Smyth (0-5, two frees), Jason Kelly (0-1), Brian Smyth (0-2).

Subs:- Cormac Smyth for P Battrim (24 mins); Michael Battrim for Cormac Smyth (black card, five minutes into stoppage time).

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Darragh McLoughlin, John O’Brien, Chris Gordon; Conor Shields, Stephen McLoughlin, Gerry Moore; Peter Hanley, Stephen Watters; Francie Molloy, Darren Quinn (0-1), Michael Corcoran; Kevin Burke (0-1), Ciaran Williams (0-5), Joe O’Brien (1-7, six frees).

Subs:- Mikey McGuinness for M Corcoran (24 mins); Ian McCormack for S Watters (half-time); Alan Gregg for I McCormack (55 mins); Packie Molloy for D Quinn (six minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: David Tiernan (Moydow Harpers).