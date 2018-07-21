Longford SFC: Last gasp Colm Flynn point earns Ballymahon a well deserved draw against Mostrim

A point from a free converted by Colm Flynn in the fourth minute of stoppage time earned Ballymahon a well deserved draw against Mostrim in an entertaining Senior Football Championship opening round game at Moran Park, Carrickedmond on Friday evening.

Ballymahon . . . 0-12 Mostrim . . . 1-9

But before that last gasp score Ballymahon (managed by former Westmeath footballer Kenny McKinley) were leading by two points and hoping to close out the win in this tight Group 1 clash.

Ballymahon keeper Jack Fox fouled Darragh Doherty and a penalty was awarded in the 60th minute with Fox receiving a black card. Colm Flynn stepped into goals and despite making an excellent save, Doherty found the back of the net from the rebound to put Edgeworthstown ahead for the first time since the 12th minute.

It must be said that Mostrim were lucky to avoid a surprise defeat as they trailed by six points at one stage of the second half after Ballymahon built on their 0-7 to 0-4 lead at the break but Jack Lynn’s side battled back for a draw.

BALLYMAHON: Jack Fox; Brian Nevin, James Kenny, Mark McCormack; Sean McMullan, John Nevin, Matthew Daly; Kevin Diffley, Thomas Mulvihill (0-1); Emmet Finn, Colm Flynn (0-4, all frees), Ros Claffey; Joe Kelly (0-3), Mark Connor (0-2), Kyle Fitzmaurice (0-2, one from ’45)

Subs:- Eddie Noonan for K Fitzmaurice (51 mins); Aaron Nally for K Diffley (injured, 59 mins), Niall Noonan for J Fox (black card, a minute into stoppage time).

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Evan Murphy, Martin Coyle, Aaron Gallagher; Sean Noone, Bernard Dempsey, Shane Campbell (0-1); Sean Noonan, Seamus Hannon (0-1); Ciaran Gallagher, Gerard Smyth (0-1), Shane Kiernan (0-1); Brian Farrell (0-4, three frees), David Morgan (0-1), Darragh Doherty (1-0).

Subs:- Fintan Coyle for C Gallagher and Daniel Connell for D Morgan (half-time); Joe Dempsey for S Noonan (40 mins); Shane Sheridan for E Murphy (48 mins).

Referee: Ger Carberry (Killoe Emmet Og).