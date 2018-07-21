Longford SFC: Title holders Mullinalaghta far too strong for Colmcille

Title holders Mullinalaghta scored a comprehensive win over Colmcille in the Senior Football Championship Round 1 clash at Maguire Park, Ballinalee on Friday evening.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 2-17 Colmcille . . . 0-8

The wide margin of 15 points separated the sides in the finish with Aidan McElligott (47th minute) and Rian Brady (56th minute) scoring the goals for St Columba’s in a very one-sided second half.

Minus the injured Barry McKeon which was a big blow, Colmcille were quite competitive in the first half with the sides deadlocked at 0-2 apiece with 20 minutes gone in the game but the underdogs were guilty of shooting a few wides.

Mullinalaghta gradually got on top to lead by four points at the break (0-6 to 0-2) and pulled right away on the changeover in clocking up a further 2-11 to run out most emphatic winners.

St Columba’s ended the game with 14 players as full-back Patrick Fox was sent-off after receiving a second yellow card in the 53rd minute.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Conan Brady; Shane Mulligan (0-1), Donal McElligott, Francis Mulligan; David McGivney (0-3, two frees), John Keegan (0-1); Gary Rogers (0-3), James McGivney (0-1), Aidan McElligott (1-3); Michael Cunningham (0-1), Rian Brady (1-4), Conor McElligott.

Subs:- Brendan Fox for C McElligott (38 mins); Luke Meehan for M Cunningham (54 mins); Aaron Earley for F Mulligan (58 mins).

COLMCILLE: Mattie Kavanagh; Martin Mulligan, Gerard Mulligan, Colin Farley; Declan Reilly, Kieran Brady, Noel Farrell (0-3, frees); Paul McKeon, Fergal Sheridan; Cormac Hughes, Rory Hawkins (0-1), Alan McKeon (0-1, free); Cathal McCabe (0-2), Cathal Reilly, Ciaran McKeon.

Sub:- Ruairi Harkin (0-1) for C McKeon (37 mins).

Referee: Donal Kane (Young Grattans).



