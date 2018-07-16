Rathcline rattle Killashee in the Longford Intermediate Championship

Reigning Intermediate champions Rathcline showed that they will be hard beaten in this year’s Hennessy Cup as they rattled St Brigid’s Killashee in the opening championship game at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Sunday evening.

Rathcline . . . 3-11 St Brigid’s Killashee . . . 1-8

Rathcline dominated in most areas of the field and led by 1-7 to 0-5 at the break with Iarla O’Sullivan scoring the goal.

Further goals from Shane Kenny (a cracking strike) and Oran Kenny in the second half completed the rout for Rathcline with Cillian Lee finding the back of the net for a Killashee consolation score.

RATHCLINE: Daithi Mulvihill; Daniel Curran, Kian Gilmore, Kevin Chapman; David Rooney (0-1), Shane Donohoe, Kevin Sorohan; Michael Morrissey, Cronan Flood (0-2); Cillian Flood (0-1), Iarla O’Sullivan (1-0), Shane Kenny (1-1, one free); Ryan Fallon, Liam Connerton (0-1), Aaron Madden (0-3, two frees).

Subs:- Oran Kenny (1-1) for A Madden (30 mins); Derek Casserly for R Fallon (39 mins); Fiachra Beirne (0-1) for M Morrissey (52 mins); Neil O’Connor for S Donohoe (53 mins); James Hanley for I O’Sullivan (60 mins).

ST BRIGID’S KILLASHEE: Pat Farrell; John Lee, Keelan Cox, Michael Magan; James Fallon, Shane Cosgrove, Enda McPartland; Ogie Campbell, James Willis (0-1); Mark Rossiter (0-1), Cillian Lee (1-3, two frees), James Campbell; Nathan Steele (0-1), Johnny Casey (0-1, free), Gerard Evans (0-1).

Subs:- Mel Shanley for J Campbell (39 mins); Quentin Lee for J Willis (49 mins); Francis Dolan for N Steele (53 mins); Mark Fallon for O Campbell (60 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).