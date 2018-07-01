Clonguish overcome Carrickedmond to capture Longford league title

Bertie Allen Cup - Reserve Football League 1 Final

Deniese O'Flaherty

Reporter:

Deniese O'Flaherty

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Bertie Allen Cup Final

Peter Hanley on the ball for Clonguish in evading the challenge of Carrickedmond opponent Kevin Moran. Action from the Bertie Allen Cup Final at McGann Park, Kenagh. Photo: Syl Healy

A goal from Joe O’Brien in the early stages of the second half proved to be the decisive score as Clonguish won the Bertie Allen Cup with just a single point to spare over Carrickedmond in the Reserve Football League 1 Final at McGann Park, Kenagh on Sunday.

Clonguish . . . 1-9     Carrickedmond . . . 0-11

O’Brien finished the ball to the net in the 35th minute and the sharpshooter ended up with 1-5 to his credit.

Clonguish keeper Declan McKenna also played his part in this triumph by producing two great saves near the end. In the 59th minute he denied Conor Kelly with a fine save and in stoppage time he tipped Jonathan Keegan’s effort over the bar for a point.

The league title winners had to play the final 14 minutes plus with 14 men after Ronan Duffy was sent-off. Carrickedmond tried to make use of the numerical advantage but Clonguish held firm and were able to stick it out for the win.

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Paddy Hernandez, Michael McCann, Ronan Duffy; John O’Brien, Christopher Gordon, Michael Corcoran; Peter Hanley, Mikie McGuinness (0-1); Ian McCormack (0-1), Ciaran Williams (0-1), Alan Gregg (0-1,’45); Shane O’Brien, Kevin Burke, Joe O’Brien (1-5, 3f).

Subs:- Colin Clarke for S O’Brien (44 mins); Paul Barden Jnr for P Hanley (injured, 45 mins).

CARRICKEDMOND: David Shannon; Niall O’Farrell, Kevin Moran, Jack Kane; Justin McCormack, Barry O’Farrell, Padraig McGrath; Micheal Higgins, John O’Shea; Mark McDonnell (0-1), Sean Kelly, Jonathan Keegan (0-1); Conor Kelly (0-2), Paddy Farrell, Aidan McGuire (0-5, all frees).

Subs:- Kyle Kenny (0-1) for J Kane; Enda Farrell for M Higgins and Rioch Farrell (0-1) for J O’Shea (half-time).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Moydow Harpers).