Clonguish overcome Carrickedmond to capture Longford league title

A goal from Joe O’Brien in the early stages of the second half proved to be the decisive score as Clonguish won the Bertie Allen Cup with just a single point to spare over Carrickedmond in the Reserve Football League 1 Final at McGann Park, Kenagh on Sunday.

Clonguish . . . 1-9 Carrickedmond . . . 0-11

O’Brien finished the ball to the net in the 35th minute and the sharpshooter ended up with 1-5 to his credit.

Clonguish keeper Declan McKenna also played his part in this triumph by producing two great saves near the end. In the 59th minute he denied Conor Kelly with a fine save and in stoppage time he tipped Jonathan Keegan’s effort over the bar for a point.

The league title winners had to play the final 14 minutes plus with 14 men after Ronan Duffy was sent-off. Carrickedmond tried to make use of the numerical advantage but Clonguish held firm and were able to stick it out for the win.

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Paddy Hernandez, Michael McCann, Ronan Duffy; John O’Brien, Christopher Gordon, Michael Corcoran; Peter Hanley, Mikie McGuinness (0-1); Ian McCormack (0-1), Ciaran Williams (0-1), Alan Gregg (0-1,’45); Shane O’Brien, Kevin Burke, Joe O’Brien (1-5, 3f).

Subs:- Colin Clarke for S O’Brien (44 mins); Paul Barden Jnr for P Hanley (injured, 45 mins).

CARRICKEDMOND: David Shannon; Niall O’Farrell, Kevin Moran, Jack Kane; Justin McCormack, Barry O’Farrell, Padraig McGrath; Micheal Higgins, John O’Shea; Mark McDonnell (0-1), Sean Kelly, Jonathan Keegan (0-1); Conor Kelly (0-2), Paddy Farrell, Aidan McGuire (0-5, all frees).

Subs:- Kyle Kenny (0-1) for J Kane; Enda Farrell for M Higgins and Rioch Farrell (0-1) for J O’Shea (half-time).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Moydow Harpers).