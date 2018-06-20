Qualifier specialists Longford hoping to knock Kildare out

Provided they have recovered from the emphatic defeat against Dublin in the Leinster SFC semi-final at Croke Park, Longford will be hoping to knock Kildare out of the All-Ireland Championship when the counties clash on Saturday evening (7pm).

Pearse Park has staged a few memorable games in the qualifiers down through the years and another surprise result could well materialise on the evidence of the excellent win over Meath at the same ‘fortress’ venue a few weeks ago.

While Longford are always so difficult to beat on home ground, the absence of the suspended James McGivney is a big blow and the team will need to be at their best if further progress is to be made.

There is some good news on the injury front with Barry McKeon close to a return after missing the Leinster Championship games against Meath and Dublin.

Manager Denis Connerton will be using all his vast experience to plot the possible downfall of Kildare who suffered a shock defeat against Carlow in the Leinster quarter-final.

However, the Lilywhites bounced back to win in impressive fashion away to Derry in Round 1 of the qualifiers and have a lot of quality players in their squad.

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2

Saturday 23 June

Tipperary v Mayo

Waterford v Monaghan

Cavan v Down

Carlow v Tyrone

Longford v Kildare

Sligo v Armagh

Leitrim v Louth

Sunday 24 June

Offaly v Clare

The eight winners will qualify for Round 3 when an open draw will be made.