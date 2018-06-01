Longford senior hurlers seek semi-final spot in the Nicky Rackard Cup

Following their fine victory over Louth in the previous round the Longford senior hurlers are seeking a semi-final spot in the Nicky Rackard Cup but are depending on results to fall in their favour if further progress is to be made.

Group 1 table toppers Warwickshire, with wins over Louth and Monaghan, are the visitors to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Saturday (throw-in 1pm) with Longford needing to win by a margin of 11 points to be absolutely certain of reaching the last four.

The heavy 15 points defeat away to Monaghan in the opening round has left Colum O’Meara’s side facing a real uphill battle but they will be going all out in their quest to beat a fancied Warwickshire outfit.

Joe O’Brien, Patrick Walsh, Cathal Mullane and Karl Murray are all capable of making a big impact in the scoring department and while Monaghan (+11) are highly unlikely to slip up against pointless Louth (-16) in the other Group 1 fixture it could all still come down to scores difference to determine what two teams qualify for the semi-finals of the championship.

Warwickshire (+13) and Monaghan are the favourites to advance but Longford (-8) will not give up hope. With regards to retaining their Nicky Rackard Cup status, Longford could still end up with relegation worries In the event of wins for Warwickshire and Louth in the final round of group fixtures so it is all to play for on Saturday.