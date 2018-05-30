Longford U-17s cruise to very easy win over Wexford in the Leinster Minor Championship

Needing a win to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Leinster Minor Championship semi-finals, the impressive Longford U-17 footballers cruised to a very easy success over a poor Wexford outfit in the Group 2 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Wednesday evening.

Longford . . . 2-17 Wexford . . . 0-7

From the moment wing back Peter Dempsey fired home a cracking goal in the first minute the home county were in control and it was all over as a contest at half-time, at which stage Wexford were trailing by 1-11 to 0-3.

All six Longford forwards got their names on the scoresheet in the first half with the points coming from Euan Finneran (2), Darragh O’Connell (2), Jordan Martin (3), Cian Dooner (2), Keelin McGann and Eoghan McCormack.

The perfect pass from McCormack left Martin with the simple task of finishing the ball to the Wexford net for Longford’s second goal with nine minutes gone on the changeover and the wide margin of 16 points separated the sides in the finish.

Longford now need to win their remaining group fixtures against Carlow (away) and Kildare (home) to reach the penultimate stage of the provincial championship which will resume again at the end of June after the Leaving Cert exams are over.

LONGFORD: Patrick Murray (Carrickedmond); Cian Nolan (Kenagh), Dario Ciglianio (Mostrim), Ronan Kenny (Longford Slashers); Cian Belton (Clonguish), James Moran (Killoe Emmet Og), Peter Dempsey (Carrickedmond, 1-0); Jonathan Borland (Killoe Emmet Og), Richard Prior (Rathcline); Jordan Martin (St Mary’s Granard, 1-5, three points from frees, one ‘45), Eoghan McCormack (Carrickedmond, 0-3), Euan Finneran (Killoe Emmet Og, 0-3); Keelin McGann (Kenagh, 0-1), Darragh O’Connell (Longford Slashers, 0-2), Cian Dooner (Killoe Emmet Og, 0-3, one free).

Subs:- Jake Donnelly (Killoe Emmet Og) for P Dempsey (41 mins); Darren Moffett (Killoe Emmet Og) for R Lynch (41 mins); Conor Leonard (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s) for J Borland (45 mins); Cian O Nuallain (Longford Slashers) for R Prior (49 mins); Reece Reilly (Abbeylara) for J Martin (52 mins); Daniel Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s) for K McGann (52 mins).

WEXFORD: Anthony Larkin; Lee Nolan, Jamie Sheehan, James O’Leary; Harry Kehoe, Robert Murphy (0-1, free), Ciaran Kavanagh; Emmet Cullen, Mark Kehoe; Jack Finucane, Emmet Nolan (0-1), Paudie Casey; Conor Kehoe (0-1), Lee Jordan (0-4, two frees), Ciaran Regan.

Subs:- Ollie Gahan for L Nolan (17 mins); Jack O’Leary for E Cullen (27 mins); Sean Murphy for H Kehoe (45 mins); Adam Mullins for C Kehoe (45 mins); Jason Devereux for P Casey (50 mins); Jack Donohoe for E Nolan (59 mins).

Referee: Patrick Coyle (Meath).



