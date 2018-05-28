Dublin are far too strong for Longford in the Leinster U-20 Championship

Dublin proved far too strong for Longford in the opening round of the new Leinster U-20 Championship with the wide margin of 16 points separating the sides in the finish at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Monday evening.

Dublin . . . 2-21 Longford . . . 0-11

Dublin were superior in every area of the field and while Longford never gave up they just could not contain the powerful threat of the opposition who would have won by even more were it not for three fantastic saves produced by the home keeper Conor Gallagher.

The visitors opening the scoring in the first minute with a fine point from Sean Bugler before Longford took the lead for the first and only time in the 7th minute with a nice point from Peter Lynn after Thomas McGann’s free had levelled matters.

Dublin then hit the front in the 8th minute when they got their first goal; James Madden with the pass and Dan O’Brien with the finish.

One minute later and Longford conceded a second goal with Tom Keane finding the back of the net and the midlanders ended up trailing by 2-11 to 0-8 at the break, at which stage the game was all over as a contest.

Longford are now facing a must win match away to Wexford in Round 2 on the Bank Holiday Monday.

LONGFORD: Conor Gallagher (Young Grattans); Kian Gilmore (Rathcline), Gerard Flynn (Longford Slashers), Mark McCormack (Ballymahon); Cillian Lee (St Brigid’s Killashee), Michael Cahill (Carrickedmond), Shane Farrell (Kenagh, 0-1); Enda Farrell (Carrickedmond), Cian McElligott (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s); Iarla O’Sullivan (Rathcline, 0-1), Peter Lynn (Longford Slashers, 0-1), Niall Farrelly (Killoe Emmet Og); Alan McKeon (Colmcille, 0-1, free), Thomas McGann (Kenagh, 0-5, all frees), Rory Hawkins (Colmcille, 0-1).

Subs:- Daire Duggan (Sean Connolly’s) for M Cahill (half-time); Ruairi Harkin (Colmcille, 0-1) for I O’Sullivan (38 mins); Ryan McHugh (Clonguish) for C McElligott (46 mins); Shane Campbell (Mostrim) for M McCormack (injured, 48 mins); Ros Claffey (Ballymahon) for E Farrell (55 mins); Aaron McGee (Fr Manning Gaels) for R Hawkins (60 mins).

DUBLIN: David O’Hanlon; Nathan Nolan, Nathan Doran, Ciaran Smith; Kieran Kennedy, Neil Matthews, Eoin O’Dea; Donal Ryan, Eoghan Fitzpatrick; Cormac Howley (0-2), James Madden (0-1), Tom Keane (1-2); Dan O’Brien (1-9), James Doran (0-1), Sean Bugler (0-3).

Subs:- Conor Hynes for T Keane (36 mins); James Holland for E Fitzpatrick (48 mins); Michael Mullan for K Kennedy (51 mins); Ciaran Archer (0-3, 1’45,1f) for C Howley (55 mins); Karl Lynch Bissett for J Madden (57 mins); Sean Farrelly for E O’Dea (60 mins).

Referee: Niall Ward (Westmeath).