Longford senior hurlers suffer heavy defeat against Monaghan in the Nicky Rackard Cup

Three second half goals saw Monaghan inflict a heavy defeat on the Longford senior hurlers in their opening Nicky Rackard Cup game played in Inniskeen on Saturday.

Monaghan . . . 4-19 Longford . . . 2-10

There was just five points between the sides in the 42nd minute but a point from Fergal Rafter and a goal from Mark Treanor extended the lead to nine points and Longford could not find a way back into the game.

Monaghan, who held a comfortable 1-13 to 1-6 lead at half-time, were sharper with their play and took their scores. Longford were wasteful and didn’t take their chances when they came their way; especially goal opportunities. Several players were doubts for this game and it was obvious they were not fully fit.

Joe O’Brien kept Longford in the game with a couple of goals in ending up with 2-3 to his credit. A lot of the chances that Monaghan converted came from the losers giving away possession in the forward line.

Longford are now facing a must win match against Louth in Round 2 of the Nicky Rackard Cup at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday next.

MONAGHAN: Patrick Bermingham; Jamie Guinan, Kevin Crawley, Brian Flanagan; Patrick Finnegan, Peter Treanor, Martin Murphy; Mark Treanor (1-3), Aaron Kenny (0-1); Conor Boyle (0-2), Fergal Rafter (0-5, 2f), Cormac McNally (0-1); Niall Garland, Eamon Collins (1-7), Tadhg Campbell (1-0).

Subs:- Brian McGuigan (1-0) for C McNally (46 mins); Shane McNally for E Collins (60 mins); Cathal Power for C Boyle (63 mins); Cathal McAnespie for T Campbell (stoppage time).

LONGFORD: Eanna Daly; Aidan Sheridan, Eoghan Kavanagh, Johnny Casey; Seamus Hannon, Bart Hanley, Jody Leonard; Patrick Walsh (0-2), John Mulhern; Cian Kavanagh (0-1), Daniel Connell, Paul Barden; Karl Murray, Cathal Mullane (0-4, 3f), Joe O’Brien (2-3).

Subs:- PJ Masterson for J Mulhern (injured, 14 mins); Gerard Moore for E Kavanagh (first half stoppage time); Shane O’Brien for C Kavanagh (46 mins); Ray O’Brien for P Barden (63 mins); Neil O’Connor for J Leonard (66 mins).

Referee: Aidan Ferguson (Fermanagh).