Impressive Longford U-16 Ladies win Leinster ‘C’ title

The Longford ladies football U-16 team produced a tremendous performance in the landslide win over Wicklow in the Leinster ‘C’ Final at the Longwood GAA grounds, Co Meath on Friday evening.

Longford . . . 6-23 Wicklow . . . 1-8

Longford captain Sorcha Dawson received the trophy from Leinster Ladies GAA President Dominic Leech while the winner of the player of the match award was Longford star Clodagh Lohan.

