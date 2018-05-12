Impressive Longford U-16 Ladies win Leinster ‘C’ title
Ladies Football Leinster U-16 ‘C’ Final
Player of the match award winner Clodagh Lohan on the attack for Longford in the Ladies Football Leinster U-16 'C' Final at the Longwood GAA grounds, Co Meath on Friday evening. Photo: Declan Gilmore
The Longford ladies football U-16 team produced a tremendous performance in the landslide win over Wicklow in the Leinster ‘C’ Final at the Longwood GAA grounds, Co Meath on Friday evening.
Longford . . . 6-23 Wicklow . . . 1-8
Longford captain Sorcha Dawson received the trophy from Leinster Ladies GAA President Dominic Leech while the winner of the player of the match award was Longford star Clodagh Lohan.
