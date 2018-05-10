Heartbreak for Longford players Enda Williams and JJ Matthews as New York suffer agonising extra-time defeat against Leitrim
Connacht Senior Football Championship First Round
Longford native Seanie Hayden pictured with RTE GAA pundit Joe Brolly in Broadway Joe's Pizza Joint in the Bronx following the New York v Leitrim game at Gaelic Park on Sunday last.
There was heartbreak for Longford duo Enda Williams and JJ Matthews on Sunday last as they featured on the New York side that lost out to Leitrim after extra-time in the opening round of the Connacht Senior Football Championship at Gaelic Park.
New York . . . 1-15 Leitrim . . . 0-19
For Clonguish clubman Williams (starting at right-half-back) it was his third county to line out for in championship football, having previously played for Longford (2004 - 2011 & 2014/'15 and Leitrim 2012 & 2013).
New York enjoyed a dream start and they established a 1-4 to 0-1 lead after ten minutes but over the closing 25 minutes of the first half Leitrim outscored the men from the Big Apple by 0-8 to 0-1 with Emlyn Mulligan and Keith Beirne leading the charge.
After springing former Mullinalaghta St Columba’s and Longford forward JJ Matthews from the bench close to the end of normal time, a Daniel McKenna (free) in the 70th minute saw New York force the issue to extra-time (1-12 to 0-15).
With thirteen minutes of the twenty minutes extra-time gone, New York enjoyed a 1-15 to 0-15 lead and looked to be on course for a historic win.
But in a welter of excitement gutsy Leitrim landed four points on-the-trot with Noel Plunkett grabbing the all-important winner.
SCORERS
LEITRIM: Keith Beirne 0-7 (0-3 frees, 0-2 ‘45s), Emlyn Mulligan 0-3, Ryan O’Rourke 0-2, Dean McGovern 0-1, Mark Plunkett 0-1, Shane Quinn 0-2, Aidan Flynn 0-1, Darragh Rooney 0-1, Noel Plunkett 0-1.
NEW YORK: Shane Hogan 1-0, Jamie Clarke 0-5 (0-1 free), David Culhane 0-1, Neil Collins 0-1, Tony Donnelly 0-3 (0-2 frees), Luke Kelly 0-1, Kevin O’Grady 0-3, Daniel McKenna 0-1 (free)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on