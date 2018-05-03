2018 Longford Senior, Intermediate and Junior Football Championship Draws

The draws for the 2018 Longford Senior, Intermediate and Junior Football Championships will be made at the County Board meeting in Aras Ui Bhriain, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Wednesday night next, May 9, starting at 9pm with the date to be confirmed.

Senior Football Championship

11 clubs will battle it out for the Connolly Cup with Mullinalaghta St Columba’s generally regarded as the favourites in their quest to complete a magnificent three-in-a-row and the format for the 2018 Senior championship draw is as follows:

Three Groups with last year’s finalists (Mullinalaghta and Abbeylara) seeded in Groups 1 & 2 – remainder via open draw. Groups 1 & 2 - 4 teams – 3 games each. Group 3 - 3 teams – 2 games each.

Quarter-Finals (Open Draw): Three teams to qualify from Groups 1 & 2 plus two teams to qualify from Group 3.

Semi-Finals: Winners QF 1 v Winner QF2. Winner QF 3 v Winner QF4.

Relegation 2018: Bottom team in each of the three groups play each other with bottom team relegated.

Senior Championship (11 teams): Abbeylara, Ballymahon, Carrickedmond, Clonguish, Colmcille, Dromard, Granard, Killoe, Longford Slashers, Mullinalaghta and Mostrim.

Intermediate Football Championship

Nine teams will compete for the Gerry Hennessy Cup and the format for the 2018 Intermediate championship draw is as follows:

Two Groups with last year’s finalists (Rathcline and Sean Connolly’s) seeded. Group 1 – 5 teams – 4 games each. Group 2 – 4 teams - 3 games each.

Semi-Finals: Top two teams in each group to qualify.

Relegation 2018: Bottom team in each group play each other with loser relegated to Junior in 2019.

Intermediate Championship (9 teams): Ardagh/Moydow, Ballymore, Cashel, Fr Manning Gaels, Kenagh, Killashee, Rathcline, Sean Connolly’s and Young Grattans.

2018 Junior Football Championship

Legan Sarsfields plus second strings of senior and intermediate clubs.