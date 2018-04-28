Robbie Smyth scores 1-10 for Abbeylara in win over Granard in Longford Division 1 League

Robbie Smyth registered the impressive total of 1-10 (five frees) as Abbeylara proved too strong for St Mary’s Granard in the All County Football League Division 1 clash at Higginstown on Friday evening.

Abbeylara . . . 2-17 St Mary’s Granard . . . 3-6

Smyth was superb in scoring some fantastic points while his cousin Conor Berry also had a fine game for Abbeylara as they tormented the disappointing Granard side in this one-sided local derby.

Two goals in the closing stages of the second half added some sort of respectability to the scoreline for St Mary’s who struggled throughout the game and trailed by 1-11 to 0-4 at the break.

Cian Brady (first half) and Robbie Smyth scored the goals for Abbeylara while the Granard goals were registered by Darren Gallagher, Ian Small and substitute Darragh Lee.

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Aaron Dalton, Fergal Battrim, PJ Masterson; Padraig Battrim, Russell Brady, Cathal Lynch; Colm P Smyth (0-1), Barry McKiernan (0-1); Cian Brady (1-1), Conor Berry (0-2), Mel Brady; Robbie Smyth (1-10, 5f), Jason Kelly, Nigel Rabbitte (0-2).

Subs:- Michael Battrim for R Brady (injured, half-time), Padraig Berry for R Smyth (injured, 41 mins), R Smyth for B McKiernan (injured, 52 mins), Michael McHugh for C Lynch (59 mins).

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Finbar Moran; Eddie Smyth, Thomas Gallagher, Paddy McGivney; Dylan Corcoran (0-1), Brian Sheridan, Vinny Nally; Charlie Martin, Darren Gallagher (1-2,1 ’45); Paul Smyth, Liam Sullivan (0-3, 2f), Mark Tully; Conor Mulligan, Niall O’Hara, Ian Small (1-0).

Subs:- Darragh Lee (1-0) for C Martin (57 mins); Kevin McGauran for I Small (three minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: David Tiernan (Moydow Harpers).