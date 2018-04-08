Late drama as Longford Slashers inflict a rare defeat on Mullinalaghta

A stoppage time goal from substitute Ciaran Farrell saw Longford Slashers, now managed by former Roscommon All Star Enon Gavin, inflict a first defeat for Mullinalaghta St Columba’s in Longford senior club football since May 2016.

Longford Slashers . . . 2-10 Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 0-14

With five minutes of the Division 1 league game remaining at Michael Fay Park on Sunday a fantastic James McGivney score extended the Mullinalaghta lead to five points and it looked like another win for Mickey Graham’s side but Slashers had other ideas.

The excellent Robbie Clarke set up both late goals for the home side. The first came in the 57th minute when his free was flicked to the net by Ruairi Clarke to cut the gap to two points.

Robbie kicked over a point soon after to leave just the minimum of margins separating the sides and then in stoppage time he capitalised on Mullinalaghta keeper Patrick Rogers being out of his goals to pass to Ciaran Farrell and he made no mistake to snatch the winning score.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell; Darren Flaherty, Dermot Brady, Adrian Duffy; Gerard Flynn, Peter Foy, Peter Lynn; Andrew Dalton, Barry Gilleran; Ruairi Clarke (1-0), Daniel Kirby (0-1), Brian Walsh; Conor Clarke (0-1), Niall Kelly, Robbie Clarke (0-8, 6f).

Subs:- Daire O’Brien for G Flynn (half-time); Ciaran Farrell (1-0) for N Kelly and Philip Dobson for B Gilleran (57 mins); Paddy Farrell for P Foy (injured, a minute into stoppage time).

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Luke Meehan, Patrick Fox, Conan Brady (0-1); Shane Mulligan, Donal McElligott (0-1), Francis Mulligan; John Keegan (0-1), David McGivney (0-4, 2f); Mickey Cunningham, James McGivney (0-4), Gary Rogers; Jayson Matthews, Aidan McElligott, Rian Brady (0-3,1f)

Subs:- Brendan Fox for C Brady (42 mins); Cian McElligott for D McElligott (black card, 45 mins); Paul Leonard for J Matthews (57 mins).

Referee: Frank Toher (Killoe Emmet Og).