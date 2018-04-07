Killoe fortunate to hold out for draw against Dromard in the Longford Division 1 League

A point from a close range free converted by Francis McGee with time running out earned Dromard a deserved draw against Killoe in the All County Football League Division 1 clash at Emmet Park on Saturday evening.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 1-8 Dromard . . . 0-11

After McGee fired over the equalising score in the 58th minute, Dromard had three good chances to win the match but Ronan McEntire, Bernard Sheridan and Diarmuid Masterson all shot wide with Emmet Og fortunate to hold out for a draw.

At one stage in the first half Killoe trailed by 0-6 to 0-3 but ended up leading by a point at the break (1-5 to 0-7) with Mark Hughes scoring the goal in the 22nd minute.

KILLOE EMMET OG: Micheal Hughes; Liam Hughes, Padraig McCormack, Shane Clarke; Michael Quinn (0-1), Cian Farrelly, Denis McGoldrick (0-1, free); Ronan Moffett, Ronan McGoldrick (0-1); Eugene Clarke (0-1), Mark Hughes (1-2, one point from free), Paddy Kiernan; Daniel Mimnagh, Larry Moran, Seamus McCormack (0-2, one free).

Subs:- Terry McCormack for E Clarke (37 mins); Niall Farrelly for S Clarke (41 mins); Eamon Keogh for D Mimnagh (54 mins).

DROMARD: Sean McNerney; Paul McGee, Padraic Martin, James Mimnagh; Peter Reynolds, John Sheridan, Dylan McCormack; Ronan McEntire (0-1), Diarmuid Masterson (0-1); Brian McCormack, Cian Mimnagh (0-2), Bernard Sheridan (0-1, free); Ross McNerney, Francis McGee (0-6, five frees), Peter Masterson.

Subs:- Luke McEntire for D McCormack (half-time); Joe Hagan for B McCormack (half-time); B McCormack for C Mimnagh (41 mins); Peter Mimnagh for R McNerney (52 mins); D McCormack for B McCormack (54 mins); R McNerney for D McCormack (60 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).