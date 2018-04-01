Abbeylara crash to heavy defeat against Colmcille in Longford Division 1 League

Early goals from Cathal McCabe (penalty) and Darren Mulligan set Colmcille on their way to victory in their opening All County Football League Division 1 fixture against a depleted Abbeylara side at Lynch Park on Sunday.

Colmcille . . . 3-9 Abbeylara . . 0-6

McCabe stuck away the penalty in the 3rd minute and two minutes later Darren Mulligan got the second goal for Colmcille who ended up leading by 2-4 to 0-5 at the break.

Abbeylara, who missed a penalty in the 9th minute when Robbie Smyth shot wide, lost by the wide margin of 12 points in the finish with Rory Hawkins scoring the third goal for Colmcille in the 47th minute.

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; James McHugh, Fergal Battrim, Padraig Battrim; Cormac Smyth, Cathal Lynch, Aaron Dalton; Colm P Smyth, Russell Brady; Jason Kelly, Cian Brady (0-1), Brian Smyth; Michael Battrim, Robbie Smyth (0-5,3f), Mel Brady.

Subs:- Ronan Lynch for B Smyth (52 mins); Shane Gallagher for M Brady (53 mins).

COLMCILLE: Noel Farrell; Daryl Sexton, Dylan McCabe, Martin Mulligan; Enda Macken, Barry McKeon, Ciaran McKeon; Paul McKeon (0-1, f), Fergal Sheridan (0-1); Darren Mulligan (1-2), Declan Farrell, Alan McKeon; Rory Hawkins (1-5,1f), Declan Reilly, Cathal McCabe (1-0, penalty).

Subs:- Ruairi Harkin for D Farrell (33 mins); Paul Farley for Hawkins and Conor Grant for C McKeon (56 mins); Shane Grey for B McKeon (57 mins).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Moydow Harpers).