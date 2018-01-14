Longford senior hurlers well beaten by Wicklow ‘B' in the Kehoe Cup

After scoring a fine win over Louth in their opening Kehoe Cup game the Longford senior hurlers crashed to a heavy defeat away to Wicklow ‘B’ in Kilcoole on Sunday.

Wicklow ‘B’ . . . 4-19 Longford . . . 1-6

The National League is the main focus for Longford but the Kehoe Cup games give manager Colum O’Meara an opportunity to get to know his squad and to give new players an opportunity to impress.

Despite starting well Longford trailed by six at the break, 1-9 to 1-3, and could only add three more points to their tally in the second half. The Wicklow second string were rampant as they scored three more goals and booked their place in the Kehoe Cup Final which takes place on Sunday next.

Longford can still qualify for the final if they beat DCU/St. Pat’s Campus in the re-fixed Round 2 game which is due to be played on Tuesday night, January 16, at the St Loman’s GAA Grounds in Mullingar, throw-in 8pm.

LONGFORD: Eanna Daly; Aidan Sheridan, Karl Murray (0-1, f), Paddy Corcoran; Gerard Moore, Daire Duggan (0-1,’65), Daniel Connell; Bart Hanley, Paddy Walsh (0-4,3f); Sean Stakelum (1-0), Seamus Hannon, Johnny Casey; John Mulhern, Jody Leonard, Reuben Murray.

Subs:- Shane O’Brien for J Casey (27 mins); Conor Gallagher for E Daly and Cian McLoughlin for A Sheridan (half-time); Paul Leonard for G Moore (49 mins); Ray O’Brien for J Leonard (52 mins); Michael Farrell for B Hanley and Declan Lee for D Connell (60 mins); PJ Masterson for S Hannon (65 mins).