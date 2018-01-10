Another win for Longford school as Cnoc Mhuire Granard in control against St Joseph’s Rochfortbridge

Cnoc Mhuire Granard registered a comfortable win over St Joseph’s Rochfortbridge at the Mullinalaghta grounds on Tuesday to finish top of Group 1 in the North Leinster Schools Senior ‘B’ Football Championship.

Cnoc Mhuire Granard . . . 1-12 St Joseph’s Rochfortbridge . . . 0-7

It was a third consecutive win for James Carroll’s charges who are now through to the North Leinster quarter-finals and they were well in control against the Rochfortbridge school in the first half to lead by 1-8 to 0-3 at the break with Cian Madden scoring the goal.

CNOC MHUIRE GRANARD: James Coyle; Dylan Cassidy, Eddie Smyth (0-1), Sean Cadden; Tom Meehan (0-1), PJ Masterson, Mark O’Neill; Eoin Sheridan, Liam Wilson (0-1); Ryan O’Reilly, Jordan Martin (0-3, frees), Darragh Shiels; Cormac O’Reilly (0-2), Jordan Shiels (0-1), Cian Madden (1-2, one free).

Subs:- Evan Murphy for R O’Reilly (40 mins); Dara Sheridan (0-1) for D Shiels (53 mins).

ST JOSEPH’S ROCHFORTBRIDGE: Darragh Weir; Billy Arthur, Eanna Burke, Ciaran Daly; David Manning, Michael McCormack, Jack O'Donoghue; Liam Cocoman, Liam Gorman (0-6, all frees); Liam Moran, Eoghan Bracken, Shane Fleming (0-1); Enda Cully, Niall Smullen, Joseph Moran.

Subs:- Aaron Kellaghan for Daly (half-time); Jack Torpey for Bracken (injured, 49 mins).

