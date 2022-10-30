LONGFORD GAA RESULTS

Under 21 Football Championship Group 1
Ballymahon/Kenagh 1-6 Killoe Emmet Og 2-14
Northern Gaels 1-11 Longford Slashers 3-16
Under 21 Football Championship Group 2
Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 2-14 Dromard 2-6
Under 21 ‘B’ Football Championship League Stage
Cashel/St. Brigid's Killashee 0-3 Ardagh Moydow 1-12
Fr Manning Gaels 1-7 Rathcline 4-12
Under 15 Hurling Championship
Carrick Hurling Club (St Mary’s) 0-2 Longford Slashers 3-8
Under 13 Hurling Shield Final
Longford Slashers 1-5 Clonguish Gaels 1-7
Front cover ‘A History of the GAA in 100 Objects’. Flag Trolley (c.2010s), courtesy of Pearse Park, Longford. Author Siobhán Doyle
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.