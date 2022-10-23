LONGFORD GAA RESULTS

Under 21 Football Championship Group 1
Clonguish Og 3-17 Longford Slashers 1-7
Under 21 Football Championship Group 2
St. Mary's Granard 1-8 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 7-10
Under 21 ‘B’ Football Championship League Stage
Cashel/St. Brigid's Killashee 3-9 Fr Manning Gaels 1-10
Under 14 Football League Division 2 Cup Final
St. Francis 4-15 St Dominic’s 4-5
Under 14 Football League Division 2 Shield Final
Northern Gaels 2-9 Clonbroney 2-5
Under 15 Hurling Championship
Clon Tones 2-10 Longford Slashers 4-5
Kara Shannon pictured in action for Longford Slashers against Old Leighlin in the Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship quarter-final Photo: Syl Healy
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Melissa McDonnell, aged 15 years
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.