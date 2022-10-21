Search

21 Oct 2022

Longford GAA: Dromard win the TP Pettit Memorial Cup

Special Junior Football Tournament Final

longford gaa

Pictured are the Dromard Special Junior football squad who won the TP Pettit Memorial Cup. Dromard beat Carrickedmond 2-7 to 0-9 in the tournament final

Dromard GAA PRO

21 Oct 2022 2:36 PM

sport@longfordleader.ie

Dromard’s Special Junior football squad won the TP Pettit Memorial Cup on Sunday last in overcoming the challenge of Carrickedmond, 2-7 to 0-9, in the tournament final at Pairc na nGael. 

A number of people need to be thanked for their contributions; Longford GAA  Secretary Peter Reilly and Longford GAA CCCC for all your help for facilitating this tournament and for your help with the draws, referees, pitches, etc.

The 8 clubs who participated; Carrickedmond, Cashel, Kenagh, Rathcline, Fr Manning Gaels, St. Mary’s Granard, St Columba's Mullinalaghta and Dromard. 

David Donohoe for skilfully refereeing the final and all the various referees throughout the competition. Gerry Donohoe for organising the man-of-the-match panel.

Lorna Hourican, and all those who helped with the catering. Peter Masterson for his Audio Equipment and for acting as compère. 

Gary McNally Engineering, Ballinamuck, for his work on the cup, Midland Trophies for their work at short notice, Thomas Donohoe for preparing the facilities, Thomas Mimnagh for organising stewards, Gerard Reilly for photography.

Dromard Chairman Gerry Sheridan for carrying out the presentations, Dromard GAA club and Dial A Chef Catering for the food afterwards; Naoimi Martin - Physio, Danny O’Toole - Kitman.

David Pettit for presenting the Man of the Match award; Danny Pettit for presenting the TP Pettit Memorial Cup to joint Dromard captains Noel Reynolds and Christopher Grimes.

A special word of thanks to Kevin Hourican for organising this tournament and for managing the Dromard team along with Stephen Reilly and Niall Vance. 

A big congratulations to Peter Mimnagh on his very deservingly winning the Man of the Match Award, first for his outstanding performance in goals and later at full-forward.

