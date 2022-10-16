LONGFORD GAA RESULTS

Under 21 Football Championship Group 1
Killoe Emmet Og 1-10 Clonguish Og 2-9
Northern Gaels 2-15 Ballymahon/Kenagh 2-16
Under 21 Football Championship Group 2
Dromard 1-9 St. Mary's Granard 2-10
Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 0-9 Colmcille 0-5
Under 21 'B' Football Championship League Stage
Cashel/St Brigid's Killashee 0-12 Rathcline 2-12
Fr Manning Gaels 0-8 Ardagh Moydow 6-15
Special Junior Football Tournament Final
Dromard 2-7 Carrickedmond 0-9
Under 12 Hurling Championship Final
Wolfe Tones Og 1-5 Kenagh 0-5
Delighted Aodh Dervin celebrating the Shelbourne win against Waterford FC in the Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final at the RSC on Sunday evening Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
