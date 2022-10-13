Longford SFC Final: What a great day for the Colmcille captain and man of the match Macken

Twenty-year-old Jack Macken had a day for the ages on Sunday last. Captaining your club to their first senior title in 14 years is one thing. Macken also picked up the coveted Man of the Match award.

He will be forgiven if he takes a day or two off from his studies in UCD.

“It is a great day for us. This team deserves this success,” he commented, speaking to both Shannonside Radio and The Leader.

He was modest about the Man of the Match award, mentioning players such as Declan Reilly, Vinny Hourican and Barry McKeon as having huge roles to play.

“Every time Declan goes out to play, he is one of the best players on the field. Vinny had a big game for us. Being able to start Barry was also huge for us and he had a big part to play,” he stated.

Macken reiterated what he had said in the build-up to the game, namely that his side don’t talk of defeat.

“We are never beaten and we knew that if we stayed in the game today, we had a chance. We knew that we had the scores in us to win the game,” he commented.

Macken said that he was happy enough to be going in level at half-time, but he knew his side had more in them.

“We knew that we would have to work so much harder than them in the second half. We tackled harder in the second half and we also pushed up more on their kick-outs,” he remarked.

His side’s resilience was rewarded when, with Mullinalaghta two points up and seemingly headed for another title, Colmcille were awarded a penalty.

“We hung in there and then got the penalty. Ruairi (Harkin) took it well,” he stated.

It’s back to training this week and Macken is looking forward to the Leinster campaign.

“We will take the Leinster Championship seriously. On our day we think we can beat anyone,” he commented.

Beating Longford’s best ever club side is certainly a good start.

Pictured are David and Peter Hanley, Ailish Dermody and Maria Hanley of the Senior Football Championship sponsors Peter Hanley Motors presenting the Connolly Cup to Colmcille captain Jack Macken with Longford GAA Chairperson Albert Cooney also in the picture Photo: Syl Healy