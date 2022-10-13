GAA Guide: Here's all the club fixtures live on TV this weekend (October 15 & 16)
Club championships are hitting the crucial point of the season as teams are gearing up to play the latter stages of their competitions!
Here are the GAA club fixtures live on television this weekend.
GAA TV listings for the weekend (October 15 & 16) below:
Kerry senior football semi-final
Feale Rangers v Mid Kerry - RTÉ2: 7.15pm
Kilkenny senior hurling final
James Stephens v Ballyhale Shamrocks - TG4: 2.30pm
Dublin senior football final
Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna - TG4: 4.30pm
