Longford SFC Final: Young Jack Macken leading the way for Colmcille

In the run up to the county final, Jack Macken has been spending his days in UCD.

A student of Health and Performance Science, the Colmcille captain will amble around the massive campus, attending lectures. Just another student.

But, on Sunday, he will have the honour of leading his club out in the senior football championship final.

Such is the double life of a GAA player. Mention Colmcille football to many students in UCD and no doubt you would get puzzled looks.

When he comes home, everyone knows his name and everyone is hoping that he lifts the Sean Connolly Cup.

At 20, Jack is one of the youngest captains in a county final in living memory.

However, in conversation, he speaks with maturity and confidence about the mission ahead for his side.

He admits, though, that being in Dublin is a welcome distraction in the run up to the game.

“It is not the topic of every conversation up here!” he tells the Leader.

“My course is going well and I can also use the top-class sports facilities here in UCD,” he adds.

Jack was a mascot in 2008 when his parish last lifted the Connolly Cup. Now, maybe he will be taking some young boy or girl by the hand during the parade of the teams.

Another child looking up to their heroes. Not many, though, will get the opportunity that Jack now has.

Entrusted with the captaincy, Jack is also trusted to do the right thing when he has the ball in his hand.

“The management trust me when I have the ball and also with frees. I am always trying to get involved in the game,” he stated.

A pacy, intelligent footballer, Jack is maybe not the archetypal midfielder. His partner in the centre, Fergal Sheridan, who is an imposing figure, has more of the traditional midfield attributes.

But while Sheridan may be seen back in defence making a clearance, Macken is augmenting the forward line and knocking over important frees. (He scored a total of eight points in the quarter-final win over Mostrim).

Reflecting on the comprehensive win over Longford Slashers in the semi-final, Macken says that the mindset instilled by manager Mickey Harkin was key to the side’s convincing display.

“Mickey has changed the belief in the team. We are not the same team, going back to old ways. Against Slashers, we felt like a team possessed. We don’t accept losing anymore,” he stated.

The manner in which Colmcille shut down the threat of Slashers target man Daire O’Brien was indicative of this mindset.

“With regards to Daire, we sought to close out the space for him and the Slashers forwards. We squeezed their players when they were going forward,” he commented.

While some might find the prospect of facing four-time champions in the final to be daunting, Macken is relishing the challenge.

“We love playing Mullinalaghta. They are the standard in the county and we want to challenge ourselves. From a physical standpoint, we can match them physically and some teams cannot do that,” Jack stated.

Colmcille were forced to field against Slashers without Barry McKeon, one of their main men.

However, as Jack explained, they had already lost key players earlier in the season.

“Paul McKeon and Dylan McCabe are long term injuries and we had to plan without them. However, we are not reliant upon individuals. The main thing driving us this year is our system,” he said.

It will be a memorable day in the Macken household, as his older brother Enda will line-out at full-back.

Another brother, Cathal, is also on the panel. In addition, younger sister Sarah was part of the Longford minor team that won the Leinster title. For the Macken’s, it is all in.

“Sarah is making her own way alright!” he quipped. “It will be a proud day for our family,” he added.