Longford SFC Final: Donal McElligott thinks that Mullinalaghta have tough task

St Columba’s captain Donal McElligott is one of the senior men on this team, having been around for the lean years prior to the 2016 breakthrough senior success.

His family have been a huge part of the Mullinalaghta success story. Ruairi played for many years and is now club chairman.

Another brother, Conor, has retired. That leaves Donal and younger brother Aidan on the field of play, with another brother, Cian, on the panel.

Donal retired from the county team in the recent past and the club is undoubtedly fortunate to have him around full-time.

He has had other changes in his life too. “When one door closes, a second one opens. We have a new baby boy and a new house as well. The body is in good shape alright, since I retired from the county,” he stated.

Does the routine change much from year to year preparing for the county final?

“There is a schedule every year. The routine is set and it is a matter of getting the work done,” he explained.

Apart from the success that Mullinalaghta have enjoyed, the players have become friends as well.

“We are friends both on the pitch and off it. We can also draw on the support of the whole parish. The losses make you determined,” he stated.

McElligott describes Colmcille as “the form team” in the county.

“They are a formidable side. They beat us in the Division One league final. We will have to be at our very best to beat them. But we will be ready,” he commented.

When Dromard got an early goal against the champions there was no sense of panic in their ranks. They gradually settled into the game and then the experience and composure on the ball took over.

“First and foremost, we must get our own house in order,” he explained. “In Longford, if your level of performance is not up to scratch, you will be found out,” he added.

“Against Dromard, we knew they had great forwards and having conceded the early goal, we managed to get a foothold in the game,” he stated.

He is keen to point out the unpredictable nature of finals.

“Finals can take on a life of their own. Teams have to look at every eventuality,” he commented.

McElligott admits that his side didn’t play to their potential at stages of this year’s championship.

“When we didn’t play our best, we tried to learn from that. The championship in Longford doesn’t not fully fire until the quarter-finals. There is not much between a lot of teams,” he commented.

When asked if he ever reflects upon the remarkable rise of his club (he started playing when they were still an Intermediate side), he is clear.

“It is about the next game. Sometimes I reflect but there is always a danger that complacency could set in,” he remarked.

Complacency. One of the many dangers that Donal McElligott will fight as long as he togs out.