LONGFORD GAA RESULTS

Senior Hurling Championship Final
Clonguish Gaels 1-15 Longford Slashers 1-13
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group Stage - Round 7
Kenagh 2-9 Ardagh Moydow 1-7
Cashel 0-11 Sean Connolly’s 1-7
Fr Manning Gaels 2-6 Ballymahon 1-5
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals
Fr Manning Gaels v Kenagh, Saturday September 24th
Ballymahon v Sean Connolly’s, Sunday September 25th
Junior ‘B’ Football Championship Final
Ardagh Moydow 0-15 Abbeylara 1-9
Junior ‘C’ Football Championship Final
Sean Connolly’s 1-5 Ballymahon 0-5
Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Football Championship League Stage - Round 4
Killoe Og 4-15 St. Colmcille's/St. Francis 2-6
Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 0-4 Clonguish Og 3-21
Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Glenn Brady Cup Group 1 - Round 3
Granard 8-14 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 1-4
Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Glenn Brady Cup Group 2 - Round 3
Grattan Gaels 3-15 Shannon Gaels/St. Patrick's Og 3-9
Southern Gaels 1-7 Longford Slashers 3-7
Under 17 Hurling Championship Final
Longford Slashers 2-19 Carrick Hurling Club (St Marys) 3-5
Under 15 Football Intermediate Cup Semi-Final
Killoe Og 7-11 St. Colmcille's 3-6
Under 14 Football Division 1 League Stage
Clonguish Og 4-12 Southern Gaels 7-8
Granard 9-20 St. Vincent's 0-1
Under 14 Football Division 2 League Stage
St. Francis 6-8 St. Patrick's Og 2-12
St. Dominic's 5-9 Clonbroney 5-7
St. Colmcille's 3-7 St. Dominic's 5-10
Northern Gaels 2-11 Clonbroney 3-9
Under 14 Football Division 3 League Stage
Wolfe Tones Og 8-16 Shannon Gaels 5-8
Under 12 Hurling Championship League Stage
Kenagh 9-10 Clonguish Gaels 0-4
John Duignan presenting the JJ Duignan Cup (in memory of his father Jimmy) to Clonguish Gaels senior hurling captain Bart Hanley Photo: Syl Healy
Actor Brendan Gleeson at the launch of Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice, one of Ireland’s biggest fundraisers, which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary Picture: Conor McCabe
Captain Brian Farrell lifting the Cup as the Ardagh Moydow players celebrate their win over Abbeylara in the Junior 'B' Football Championship Final on Saturday Photo: Syl Healy
