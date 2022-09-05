Longford Ladies Football SFC: Colmcille come out on top against Killoe

Shauna McCabe pictured in action for Colmcille against Killoe opponent Fiona Byrne. Action from the Ladies Football SFC clash at Emmet Park on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy
Colmcille recorded their first win in the 2022 Ladies Football Senior Championship when they had four points to spare over Killoe in Emmet Park on Sunday.
Colmcille . . . 2-7 Killoe . . . 1-6
It was a second defeat for former senior kingpins Killoe in the group stage of the current championship campaign.
After an indifferent first half display, Colmcille stepped up a gear to produce a strong display in the second half and deserved their win.
Both sides had lost to the reigning champions Longford Slashers in this group.
Killoe led by 1-4 to 1-2 at half-time but could only add two more points to their tally in the second half.
COLMCILLE: Ruth Jones; Karen Reilly, Mya Murtagh, Rebecca Murphy; Alisha Brady (0-1), Shauna McCabe, Emma McKeon; Grainne Reilly, Tara Esler; Kayla Brady, Shannon Bransfield, Michelle Farrell (1-1); Megan Jobe (1-3, 1f), Nessa Farrelly, Caroline Doyle (0-1).
Subs:- Sarah Macken (0-1, f) for K Brady (38 mins); K. O’Reilly for Karen Reilly (52 mins).
KILLOE: Rianne McGrath; Amber McGrath, Laura Gallagher, Ava Finnegan; Eimear Igoe, Emma Doris (1-0), Shona Rowley; Lizzie Brady, Maria Rehill (0-1); Darina McGoldrick, Dearbhla Kiernan, Anna McDonnell (0-4, 2f); Fiona Byrne, Aideen Mulligan, Dearbhla Duggan.
Subs:- Sinead Donohoe (0-1) for S Rowley (28 mins); Mia Shannon for D Kiernan (38 mins); Molly Clarke for D McGoldrick (49 mins); Anna Moorhead for D Duggan (52 mins); Emily McCarthy for E Doris (60 mins).
Referee: John Cullen (Mostrim).
Shauna McCabe pictured in action for Colmcille against Killoe opponent Fiona Byrne. Action from the Ladies Football SFC clash at Emmet Park on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy
Mairead Ní Chongaile, Patricia Briody, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern and Mary Carleton Reynolds at the opening of the ‘Threading the Táin Tapestry’ exhibition
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.