Search

05 Sept 2022

Longford Ladies Football SFC: Colmcille come out on top against Killoe

Droplink Ladies Football Senior Championship Group 2 - Round 3

longford ladies gaa

Shauna McCabe pictured in action for Colmcille against Killoe opponent Fiona Byrne. Action from the Ladies Football SFC clash at Emmet Park on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Seamus Morris

05 Sept 2022 11:38 AM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Colmcille recorded their first win in the 2022 Ladies Football Senior Championship when they had four points to spare over Killoe in Emmet Park on Sunday.  

Colmcille . . . 2-7    Killoe . . . 1-6

It was a second defeat for former senior kingpins Killoe in the group stage of the current championship campaign. 

After an indifferent first half display, Colmcille stepped up a gear to produce a strong display in the second half and deserved their win.

Both sides had lost to the reigning champions Longford Slashers in this group.

Killoe led by 1-4 to 1-2 at half-time but could only add two more points to their tally in the second half.

COLMCILLE: Ruth Jones; Karen Reilly, Mya Murtagh, Rebecca Murphy; Alisha Brady (0-1), Shauna McCabe, Emma McKeon; Grainne Reilly, Tara Esler; Kayla Brady, Shannon Bransfield, Michelle Farrell (1-1); Megan Jobe (1-3, 1f), Nessa Farrelly, Caroline Doyle (0-1).

Subs:- Sarah Macken (0-1, f) for K Brady (38 mins); K. O’Reilly for Karen Reilly (52 mins).

KILLOE: Rianne McGrath; Amber McGrath, Laura Gallagher, Ava Finnegan; Eimear Igoe, Emma Doris (1-0), Shona Rowley; Lizzie Brady, Maria Rehill (0-1); Darina McGoldrick, Dearbhla Kiernan, Anna McDonnell (0-4, 2f); Fiona Byrne, Aideen Mulligan, Dearbhla Duggan.

Subs:- Sinead Donohoe (0-1) for S Rowley (28 mins); Mia Shannon for D Kiernan (38 mins); Molly Clarke for D McGoldrick (49 mins); Anna Moorhead for D Duggan (52 mins); Emily McCarthy for E Doris (60 mins).

Referee: John Cullen (Mostrim).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media