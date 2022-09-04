LONGFORD GAA RESULTS

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 1 - Round 5
Longford Slashers 1-12 Mostrim 1-9
Mullinalaghta St Columba's 2-22 Dromard 2-3
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2 - Round 5
Killoe Emmet Og 1-13 Clonguish 2-6
Rathcline 1-11 Carrickedmond 0-8
Colmcille 0-11 Abbeylara 0-9
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group Stage - Round 6
Fr Manning Gaels 1-9 Kenagh 1-5
Ardagh Moydow 0-13 Cashel 0-10
Sean Connolly’s 2-11 Legan Sarsfields 0-6
Junior 'A' Football Championship Group Stage - Round 4
Grattan Og 1-18 Killoe Emmet Og 0-8
Junior 'C' Football Championship Round 5
Kenagh 1-9 Sean Connolly's 1-9
Fr Manning Gaels 2-11 Grattan Og 0-11
Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Football Championship Group Stage - Round 3
Clonguish Og 1-13 Carrick Sarsfields 0-4
St Colmcille's/St. Francis 0-8 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 0-12
Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Glenn Brady Cup Group 1 - Round 2
St. Dominic's 3-12 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-5
Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Glenn Brady Cup Group 2 - Round 2
Shannon Gaels/St. Patrick's Og 4-11 Longford Slashers 2-7
Grattan Gaels 2-15 Southern Gaels 2-15
Under 15 Football 'B' Cup Final
St. Dominic's/St. Vincent's 1-13 Northern Gaels 0-13
Under 15 Football 'B' Cup Shield Final Replay
St. Francis 6-5 St. Patrick's Og 1-10
Under 14 Football Division 1 League - Round 1
St. Vincent's 1-7 Clonguish Og 5-23
Southern Gaels 1-11 Granard 5-7
Under 14 Football Division 2 League - Round 1
Clonbroney 7-4 St. Colmcille's 4-12
Killoe Og 2-6 St. Dominic's 1-11
Northern Gaels 8-9 St. Francis 5-9
Under 14 Football Division 3 League - Round 1
Grattan Gaels 4-17 Wolfe Tones Og 9-9
Under 13 Hurling Championship League Stage
Clonguish Gaels 3-4 Kenagh 6-8
Under 12 Hurling Championship League Stage
Wolfe Tones Og 7-11 Clonguish Gaels 0-3
Jamie Nertney on the ball for Fr Manning Gaels ahead of Kenagh opponent Dylan Horkan. Action from the IFC Round 6 clash at Keenan Park Photo: Syl Healy
