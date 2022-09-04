Longford IFC: Fr Manning Gaels crack Kenagh to reach the semi-finals

Jamie Nertney on the ball for Fr Manning Gaels ahead of Kenagh opponent Dylan Horkan. Action from the IFC Round 6 clash at Keenan Park Photo: Syl Healy
Fr Manning Gaels are through to the Intermediate Football Championship semi-finals after battling back to beat Kenagh in the Group Stage Round 6 clash at Keenan Park in Ardagh on Saturday evening.
Fr Manning Gaels . . . 1-9 Kenagh . . . 1-5
The Gaels appeared to be in some trouble when they trailed by four points (1-4 to 0-3) with time almost up in the first half but got a big boost just before the break when Jamie Nertney scored a well-taken goal after collecting the perfect pass from Conor Keenan.
The Drumlish/Ballinamuck side pushed on to dominate the second half in clocking up a further six points while Kenagh were restricted to just a solitary score on the changeover and that came from defender James Higgins in the 58th minute.
FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum (0-2, frees); Stephen Cosgrave, Cian Brady, Paul McGee; JP Farley, Emmet Noonan, Mark Hughes (0-1); Liam Lynch, David Collum; Pauric Gill (0-1), Conor Keenan (0-1), Sean Whelan; Jamie Nertney (1-0), Martin Cassidy (0-3, all frees), Cian Cassidy (0-1).
Subs:- Gary Connell for S Cosgrave (half-time); Podge Gill for S Whelan (44 mins); Kaelum Gill for C Cassidy (51 mins); Mark Breslin for D Collum (55 mins).
KENAGH: James Rowan; James Higgins (0-1), Andrew Dalton, Graham Forbes; Karl Farrell, John Gill, Damien Higgins; Alan Jones, Thomas McGann (0-1, free); Dylan Horkan, Aidan Carberry, Shea Carberry; Sean Canavan (1-0), Shane Doyle (0-1, mark), Keelin McGann (0-2).
Subs:- Lee Ross Gill for K Farrell (injured, 13 mins); Jamie Byrne for S Carberry (44 mins); Gary Kenny for D Higgins (54 mins); John Lenehan for S Canavan (54 mins).
Referee: Donal Kane (Young Grattans).
