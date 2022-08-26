Search

26 Aug 2022

Longford GAA: Goals crucial as Clonguish overcome Granard to take the U-15 ‘A’ championship title

Under 15 ‘A’ Football Championship Final

longford gaa

John Daly presenting the Pearse Daly Memorial Cup to Clonguish Og U-15 captain James Hagan along with Longford GAA Officer Finbar Meehan Pic: Richard Howard

Padraic O'Brien

26 Aug 2022 11:34 AM

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Goals at crucial stages of the game was the decisive factor as powerful Clonguish scored a comprehensive win over gallant Granard in the U-15 ‘A’ football championship final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Thursday evening. 

Clonguish Og . . . 4-10    Granard . . . 0-6

It was yet another underage success for the Clonguish club and after Michael McDonagh finished the ball to the net in the 18th minute, Granard suffered a shattering blow when they conceded a second goal just before the break.

Eanna Madden was on target from close range to leave Clonguish leading by 2-4 to 0-4 at half-time and a couple of more goals followed on the changeover through Joshua Marsh and McDonagh. 

Granard ended up with 13 players on the pitch after George Burns and Ben Blessington were sent-off after receiving second yellow cards during the closing minutes of the match.  

CLONGUISH OG: Abdullah Munir; Sean Hagan, Alan Mimnagh, Michael Glennon; Senan Buckley, Mark Cooney, Eoghan Kiernan; Corrmac Flynn, Michael McDonagh (2-1); James Flynn, James Hagan (0-2, one free), Luke Shepherd; Eanna Madden (1-0), Peter Toher (0-5), Joshua Marsh (1-1).

Subs:- Ruairi Flynn (0-1) for L Shepherd (46 mins); Cian Crossan for J Marsh (54 mins); Jamie McGlynn for S Buckley (57 mins). 

GRANARD: Adam Murphy; Jake Durkin, Derek Creegan, Liam O’Hara; Niall O’Donnell, Ben Blessington, Shane O’Hara; Daniel Corr, Oisin Kiernan; George Burns, Cian O’Donnell (0-1, free), Jacob Gaynor Brady; Conor O’Hara (0-2), Eoin O’Hara, Brendan Martin (0-3, all frees).

Subs:- James Macken for O Kiernan (injured, half-time); Liam Farrell for B Martin (injured, 59 mins). 

Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Young Grattans). 

