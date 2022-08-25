Search

25 Aug 2022

Longford SFC: Granard crash out of the county championship

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship

longford gaa

Charlie Martin on the ball for Granard in facing the challenge of Mostrim opponent Niall Quinn. Action from the SFC Round 3 clash on Sunday evening last Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

25 Aug 2022 11:56 AM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

While there are still two rounds of fixtures to be played in the group stage of the 2022 Senior Football Championship, already through to the quarter-finals are Dromard, Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, Mostrim and Longford Slashers. 

With Granard suffering their third consecutive defeat after going down by the narrow margin of two points against Mostrim on Sunday evening last, the four qualifiers from Group 1 are now confirmed with St Mary’s crashing out of the Connolly Cup.  

Granard were under a lot of pressure going into the must win match against Edgeworthstown and will have nothing but pride to play for in their remaining match against Dromard at the Monaduff grounds in Drumlish this Friday night, throw-in 8pm.

After losing to Slashers in the opening round, the head-to-head regulation was also a negative for St Mary's  in their failure to make further progress.

Mullinalaghta received a walkover from St Brigid’s Killashee last weekend and the reigning county champions are back in action against Slashers at Maguire Park in Ballinalee on Saturday evening (6.45pm).

With only the seeding slots for the quarter-finals to be decided, there is little at stake in this match but St Columba’s will still be determined to finish top of the group.

The outcome in Group 2 is a much more intriguing situation with Colmcille leading the way after collecting the maximum total of six points from their three fixtures played so far.

Barring a major surprise, Colmcille will extend their unbeaten run on the path to the quarter-finals when they take on Carrickedmond at the Higginstown grounds in Granard on Saturday evening (6.45pm).

The most attractive match is the meeting of Abbeylara and Killoe at Pairc na nGael in Dromard (6.45pm), which is also scheduled for Saturday evening.

After registering their first win in the current championship campaign when proving too strong for Carrickedmond last weekend, Emmet Og need at least one more win to clinch a place in the knockout stages.

Abbeylara are almost through to the last eight after scoring a comprehensive win over Clonguish in Round 3 and this group will go right down to the wire with a fierce scrap to complete the composition of the Longford SFC quarter-finals.  

The winners of the crunch clash between Rathcline and Clonguish at Pairc Chiaran in Newtowncashel this Friday night (8pm) will take a big step in that direction.

Peter Hanley Motors SFC Round 4  

Group 1

Dromard v St Mary’s Granard

Prediction: Dromard

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Longford Slashers 

Prediction: Mullinalaghta

Group 2

Rathcline v Clonguish

Prediction: Clonguish

Abbeylara v Killoe Emmet Og 

Prediction: Killoe

Carrickedmond v Colmcille

Prediction: Colmcille

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media