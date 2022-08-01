Search

01 Aug 2022

Longford SFC: Mostrim battle back to snatch draw against Mullinalaghta

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 1 - Round 1

longford gaa

Niall Quinn surging forward for Mostrim with Mullinalaghta opponent Gary Rogers in pursuit. Action from the SFC Round 1 game on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Seamus Morris

01 Aug 2022 11:41 AM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

In a repeat of the 2021 senior football championship final, Mullinalaghta and Mostrim served up a thrilling second half at the Higginstown grounds in Granard on Sunday.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . .  1-15    Mostrim . . . 1-15 

When the dust had settled, both sides picked up a point. A Brian Farrell free in the dying seconds ensured that gutsy Mostrim would deny the champions a win.

It was fitting too that Farrell had the final say as the big man put in a huge performance. This draw was a big boost for Mostrim following their heavy defeat to St Columba’s in last year’s final.

For the champions, there is clearly lots to think about. They led by 1-11 to 0-6 early in the second half.

Granted, they were reduced to 14 men shortly after that, when Michael Cunningham picked up a black card for a foul on Brian Farrell. He was already on a yellow, so as a result, the black card became a red.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Tom Meehan, Patrick Fox, Simon Cadam; Conor Leonard, Donal McElligott, Shane Mulligan (0-1); Gary Rogers, David McGivney (0-6, 6f); Michael Cunningham, Cian Mackey (0-1), Jayson Matthews (0-2); Rian Brady (0-4, 1f), James McGivney (1-0), Aaron Early (0-1).

Subs:- John Keegan for A Earley (54 mins); Brendan Fox for C Mackey (54 mins); Conan Brady for S Mulligan (injured, stoppage time).

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; James Connell, Martin Coyle, Alan O’Hara; Ronan Courtney, Shane Kiernan (0-1), Niall Quinn; Brian Farrell (0-7, 5f), Seamus Hannon (1-2, 1 mark); Darren Bloomer, Padraig Joyce (0-2), Shane Campbell; Daniel Connell, Tiarnan Hussey (0-1), Darragh Doherty (0-2, 1f).

Subs:- Maitiu O’Donohue for J Connell (42 mins); Shane Sheridan for D Bloomer (50 mins).

Referee: David Tiernan (Ardagh Moydow).  

