Longford SFC: Cathal McCabe goal the decisive factor as Colmcille overcome Clonguish

Cathal McCabe on the attack for Colmcille in his bid to evade the challenge of Clonguish defender Conor Smith. Action from the SFC Round 1 game Photo: Syl Healy
A flicked goal from Cathal McCabe with just a couple of minutes gone on the changeover was the decisive factor as Colmcille overcame Clonguish in the Senior Football Championship Round 1 clash at Maguire Park on Friday evening.
Colmcille . . . 1-10 Clonguish . . . 0-7
Without the vastly experienced trio of Declan Reilly and the McKeon brothers Barry and Paul, this was a harder than expected task for Colmcille who led by just a single point (0-4 to 0-3) at half-time in the wet conditions at the Ballinalee venue.
Conceding the goal in the early stages of the second half proved to be a big blow for Clonguish who finished the game with 14 players on the pitch after substitute Matthew Flynn received a black card in the 54th minute.
When Chris Gordon converted a free in the 41st minute, the gap was closed to just two points (1-5 to 0-6) but Colmcille got back on top to fire over a further five scores during the remainder of the match.
COLMCILLE: Noel Farrell; Conor Grant, Vinny Hourican, Gerry Mulligan; Martin Mulligan, Ruairi Harkin, Philip McKeon (0-1); Jack Macken (0-5, all frees), Fergal Sheridan (0-1); Cathal McCabe (1-0), Eoghan Hawkins (0-1), Darren Mulligan; Shay McKeon, Rory Hawkins (0-1), Paul Farley.
Subs:- Ciaran McKeon (0-1) for P Farley (half-time); Sean Smith for D Mulligan (49 mins).
CLONGUISH: Mikie McGuinness; Adam Shields, Gerard Moore, Conor Smith; Cian Sutton, Ronan Sweeney, Francis Molloy; Peter Hanley, Liam Casey; Ryan McHugh, Ian McCormack (0-1, free), Niall O’Reilly (0-1); Chris Gordon (0-5, one free), Packie Molloy, Josh Sorohan.
Subs:- Matthew Flynn for N O’Reilly (38 mins); Jack Duggan for I McCormack and Joe O’Brien for P Molloy (both in the 45th minute); Greg Masterson for G Moore (57 mins).
Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Young Grattans).
