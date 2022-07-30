Search

30 Jul 2022

Longford SFC: Cathal McCabe goal the decisive factor as Colmcille overcome Clonguish

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2 - Round 1

longford gaa

Cathal McCabe on the attack for Colmcille in his bid to evade the challenge of Clonguish defender Conor Smith. Action from the SFC Round 1 game Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

30 Jul 2022 1:17 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

A flicked goal from Cathal McCabe with just a couple of minutes gone on the changeover was the decisive factor as Colmcille overcame Clonguish in the Senior Football Championship Round 1 clash at Maguire Park on Friday evening. 

Colmcille . . . 1-10    Clonguish . . . 0-7 

Without the vastly experienced trio of Declan Reilly and the McKeon brothers Barry and Paul, this was a harder than expected task for Colmcille who led by just a single point (0-4 to 0-3) at half-time in the wet conditions at the Ballinalee venue. 

Conceding the goal in the early stages of the second half proved to be a big blow for Clonguish who finished the game with 14 players on the pitch after substitute Matthew Flynn received a black card in the 54th minute. 

When Chris Gordon converted a free in the 41st minute, the gap was closed to just two points (1-5 to 0-6) but Colmcille got back on top to fire over a further five scores during the remainder of the match. 

COLMCILLE: Noel Farrell; Conor Grant, Vinny Hourican, Gerry Mulligan; Martin Mulligan, Ruairi Harkin, Philip McKeon (0-1); Jack Macken (0-5, all frees), Fergal Sheridan (0-1); Cathal McCabe (1-0), Eoghan Hawkins (0-1), Darren Mulligan; Shay McKeon, Rory Hawkins (0-1), Paul Farley.

Subs:- Ciaran McKeon (0-1) for P Farley (half-time); Sean Smith for D Mulligan (49 mins). 

CLONGUISH: Mikie McGuinness; Adam Shields, Gerard Moore, Conor Smith; Cian Sutton, Ronan Sweeney, Francis Molloy; Peter Hanley, Liam Casey; Ryan McHugh, Ian McCormack (0-1, free), Niall O’Reilly (0-1); Chris Gordon (0-5, one free), Packie Molloy, Josh Sorohan.

Subs:- Matthew Flynn for N O’Reilly (38 mins); Jack Duggan for I McCormack and Joe O’Brien for P Molloy (both in the 45th minute); Greg Masterson for G Moore (57 mins). 

Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Young Grattans).

