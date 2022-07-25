LONGFORD GAA RESULTS

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group Stage - Round 1
Cashel 0-19 Legan Sarsfields 2-11
Ballymahon 3-10 Ardagh Moydow 2-7
Kenagh 1-7 Sean Connollys 0-10
Leader Cup Semi-Final
Colmcille 2-15 Longford Slashers 2-9
Division 3 Football League Gilmore Cup Final
Colmcille 2-8 Grattan Og 3-4
Under 17 Football League Division 1
Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 3-7 Killoe Og 4-16
Clonguish Og 9-16 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 1-4
Under 17 Football League Division 2
Carrick Sarsfields 2-22 Granard 0-10
Under 17 Football League Division 3
Southern Gaels 3-12 Shannon Gaels/St. Patrick's Og 0-12
Under 15 'A' Football Championship Group Stage
Longford Slashers 1-6 Clonguish Og 9-11
Killoe Og 6-4 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 2-10
Under 15 'B' Cup Group 1
St. Dominic's St. Vincent's 6-11 St. Patrick's Og 1-7
Northern Gaels 5-5 Western Gaels 4-10
Under 15 'B' Cup Group 2
Southern Gaels 7-4 St. Francis 4-6
Topline Providers Under 13 ‘A’ Football Championship Group 1 Play-Off
St. Dominic's 0-19 St. Vincent's 0-31
Topline Providers Under 13 ‘B’ Football Championship Group 1
Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-16 Northern Gaels 0-26
Southern Gaels 0-30 Clonbroney 0-20
St. Patrick's Og 0-15 Northern Gaels 0-23
Topline Providers Under 13 ‘B’ Football Championship Group 2 Play-Offs
Killoe Og 0-20 St. Colmcille's 0-24
Grattan Gaels 0-24 Killoe Og 0-21
