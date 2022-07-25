Search

25 Jul 2022

LONGFORD GAA RESULTS

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group Stage - Round 1 

Cashel 0-19 Legan Sarsfields 2-11

Ballymahon 3-10 Ardagh Moydow 2-7

Kenagh 1-7 Sean Connollys 0-10

Leader Cup Semi-Final

Colmcille 2-15 Longford Slashers 2-9

Division 3 Football League Gilmore Cup Final 

Colmcille 2-8 Grattan Og 3-4

Under 17 Football League Division 1

Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 3-7 Killoe Og 4-16

Clonguish Og 9-16  Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 1-4

Under 17 Football League Division 2

Carrick Sarsfields 2-22  Granard 0-10

Under 17 Football League Division 3

Southern Gaels 3-12 Shannon Gaels/St. Patrick's Og 0-12

Under 15 'A' Football Championship Group Stage

Longford Slashers 1-6 Clonguish Og 9-11

Killoe Og 6-4 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 2-10

Under 15 'B' Cup Group 1

St. Dominic's St. Vincent's 6-11 St. Patrick's Og 1-7

Northern Gaels 5-5  Western Gaels 4-10

Under 15 'B' Cup Group 2

Southern Gaels 7-4  St. Francis 4-6

Topline Providers Under 13 ‘A’ Football Championship Group 1 Play-Off

St. Dominic's 0-19 St. Vincent's 0-31

Topline Providers Under 13 ‘B’ Football Championship Group 1

Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-16 Northern Gaels 0-26

Southern Gaels 0-30  Clonbroney 0-20

St. Patrick's Og 0-15 Northern Gaels 0-23

Topline Providers Under 13 ‘B’ Football Championship Group 2 Play-Offs

Killoe Og 0-20  St. Colmcille's 0-24

Grattan Gaels 0-24 Killoe Og 0-21

