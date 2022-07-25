Search

25 Jul 2022

Longford IFC: Sean Connolly’s stage second half comeback to snatch a draw against Kenagh

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group Stage - Round 1

Andrew Dalton on the ball for Kenagh in this tussle with Sean Connolly's opponent Daniel Reynolds. Action from the IFC first round clash at Emmet Park Photo: Syl Healy

Ciaran Bracken

25 Jul 2022 11:25 AM

sport@longfordleader.ie

Trailing by five points (1-6 to 0-4) at the break after playing against the wind in the difficult wet conditions at Emmet Park on Saturday evening last, Sean Connolly’s battled back for a draw against Kenagh despite the dismissal of Joe Heaney for a second yellow card with nine minutes gone in the second half.

Sean Connolly’s . . . 0-10   Kenagh . . 1-7

Kenagh were also reduced to 14 players for a ten minute period in the second half when John Gill was given a black card for a foul on Connolly’s opponent Daire Duggan in the 43rd minute.

Aidan Carberry scored the Kenagh goal in the first half to give his side a fairly comfortable lead at the break but brothers Dessie and Daniel Reynolds (accounting for the entire total of ten scores for the Ballinalee outfit) inspired the determined Connolly’s comeback. 

KENAGH:  Anthony McCormack; Graham Forbes, James Higgins, Andrew Dalton; Karl Farrell, John Gill, Damien Higgins; Alan Jones, David Jones; Shea Carberry, Aidan Carberry (1-0), Keelin McGann (0-2, 1 free, 1 ‘45); Sean Canavan, Thomas McGann (0-2, frees), Shane Doyle (0-3).

Subs:- Jamie Byrne for D Jones (44 mins): Lee Ross Gill for A Carberry (45 mins); Gary Kenny for S Carberry (55 mins).

SEAN CONNOLLY’S:  John McKenna; John Rawle, Sean O’ Sullivan, Ciaran Mac Eoin; Ronan McGreal, Dylan Lynch, Sean Kenny; Stephen Lynch, Evan Tully; Daire Duggan, Conor Blessington, John Doris; Daniel Reynolds (0-6, 2 frees, 1 mark), Dessie Reynolds( 0-4), Joe Heaney.

Subs:- Paddy Reynolds for C Blessington (42 mins); Paddy O’Neill for E Tully (53 minutes). 

Referee: Brendan Keena (Ballynacargy).

