Longford IFC: Cashel pip Legan Sarsfields in cracking contest

Dan O'Shea on the ball for Cashel in breaking away from Legan opponent Joe Keogh. Action from the IFC first round clash at McGann Park on Friday evening Photo: Syl Healy
Points from Padraic Syron and Padraig Farrell in stoppage time saw Cashel pip Legan Sarsfields in the opening round of the Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship at McGann Park, Kenagh on Friday evening.
Cashel . . . 0-19 Legan Sarsfields . . . 2-11
The highlight of a cracking contest was the excellent scoring exploits of the chief marksmen with Mayo native Syron shooting a total of nine points (three frees) for Cashel while Legan full-forward Gary Keena clocked up 1-9 (six frees).
CASHEL: Conor Skelly; Niall Casey, Ciaran Killian, Ronan Muldoon; Mel Farrell, Dan O'Shea (0-2), Jack Sweeney; Andrew Farrell (0-2), Stephen Weafer (0-2); Daniel Casey, Jamie Bermingham, Brian Kelly (0-2); Padraic Syron (0-9, three frees), Padraig Farrell (0-2), Ronan Farrell.
Subs:- Josh Healy for C Killian (injured, 11 mins); Luke O'Boyle for N Casey (36 mins); Gerard Dennigan for S Weafer (38 mins); Ian Kelly for R Farrell (59 mins).
LEGAN SARSFIELDS: Darragh Gunshinan; James White, Jack Grzywacz, Dylan Boylan; Blaine Murphy, Joe Keogh, Noel Cox; Adam Doherty (0-1), Conor Quaine; Noel O'Neill, Shane Cox (1-1, goal from free), John Leonard; Chris Yorke, Gary Keena (1-9, six frees), Eoin Kiernan.
Sub:- Barry Tierney for J Leonard (34 mins).
REFEREE: John Cullen (Mostrim).
