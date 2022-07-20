Search

21 Jul 2022

Superior Longford shatter Sligo to reach the All-Ireland Minor ‘B’ Final against Monaghan

ZuCar Ladies Football All-Ireland Minor (U-18) ‘B’ Championship Semi-Final

longford ladies gaa

Ella Duggan pictured in action for Longford against Sligo in the All-Ireland Minor ‘B’ Championship semi-final at the Boyle GAA grounds Photo: Syl Healy

Padraic O'Brien

21 Jul 2022 12:14 AM

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Boosted by a brilliant start in establishing a commanding 1-5 to 0-0 lead with just ten minutes gone on the clock, superior Longford shattered Sligo in the Ladies Football All-Ireland Minor ‘B’ Championship semi-final at the Boyle GAA grounds on Wednesday evening.

Longford . . . 5-14      Sligo . . . 2-7

Elle Lynn finished the ball to the net from close range in the early stages of the game and a couple of cracking goals in quick succession from Kate Shannon in the 19th and 21st minutes put rampant Longford in complete control. 

Sligo conceded a fourth goal just before the break courtesy of a powerful strike from Anna Hayden and the stunned Connacht ‘B’ champions ended up trailing by 4-6 to 0-3 at the break. 

While it was all over as a contest, Longford continued to pile on the pressure in adding a further 1-8 to their most impressive tally in the second half with Elle Lynn scoring the fifth goal in the 41st minute. 

Sligo, to their credit, kept plugging away despite the lost cause and their perseverance was rewarded with a couple of late consolation goals through Amy Kennedy and Lauren Normanly.

This was a tremendous team effort by the Pat Tiernan managed Longford minors who are growing in confidence and they will not fear Monaghan in the All-Ireland final on Wednesday August 3rd.

The Ulster ‘B’ champions came from seven points down at half-time to defeat Kerry by the minimum of margins (5-7 to 3-12) in the other semi-final. 

LONGFORD: Louise Tierney (Dromard); Leah Shannon (Carrickedmond, 0-1), Grace Kenny (Longford Slashers), Rachel Fallon (Ardagh St Brigid’s); Funmi Talabi (Mostrim), Caoimhe McCormack (captain, Carrickedmond), Ella Duggan (Clonguish); Ella O’Reilly (Mullinalaghta, 0-2), Sian Gallagher (Ardagh St Brigid’s, 0-1); Megan Glennon (Clonguish, 0-1), Kate McEntire (Dromard, 0-4), Sarah Macken (Colmcille); Kate Shannon (Longford Slashers, 2-3, one free), Elle Lynn (Mostrim, 2-0), Anna Hayden (Ardagh St. Brigid’s, 1-0).

Subs:- Siobhan Egan (Carrickedmond, 0-1) for E Lynn (injured, 44 mins); Kate O’Connor (Dromard) for F Talabi (injured, 51 mins); Tessa Tiernan (Grattans, 0-1), Ciara Heaney (Ballymore) and Isabelle Fay (Ardagh St Brigid’s) for A Hayden, S Macken and R Fallon (all in the 59th minute). 

SLIGO: Macayla Burke; Orla Devlin, Ellie McDermott, Orla Fleming; Niamh Henry, Ruby Clarke, Amy Kennedy (1-0); Cora Gilligan (0-1), Tara Breheny; Chloe O’Beirne, Laura Foley (0-1), Eimear Hunt; Rhiane Smith (0-1), Emma O’Brien, Lauren Normanly (1-4, two frees). 

Subs:- Tara Casserly for E O’Brien (34 mins); Erin Deehan and Isabelle Henry for O Fleming and R Clarke (both in the 35th minute); Eabha Cawley for N Henry (41 mins); Ruth Flanagan for E Hunt (44 mins). 

Referee: Kevin Corcoran (Mayo). 

