07 Jul 2022

Brilliant Longford take Dublin down to win the Leinster Minor ‘B’ title

Ladies Football All-Ireland U-18 semi-final against Sligo on July 20

longford ladies gaa

The triumphant Longford ladies minor squad celebrating their fantastic win over Dublin in the Leinster ‘B’ Championship Final in Clonard, Co Meath on Wednesday evening Photo: Syl Healy

Padraic O'Brien

07 Jul 2022 12:51 AM

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

After looking in big trouble when they trailed by the wide margin of eight points midway through the first half, so resilient Longford came storming back to beat Dublin in the Ladies Football Leinster Minor ‘B’ Championship Final.

Longford . . . 3-10    Dublin . . . 2-8  

The excellent St Finian’s Park in Clonard, Co Meath was the venue for the exciting provincial decider on Wednesday evening and the County U-18 girls were full value for this brilliant success. 

Goals in the first quarter from Megan McAuley and Niamh Crowley put Dublin in control but the course of the game changed completely in the closing stages of the first half. 

Following a point in the 27th minute from the player of the match award winner, commanding midfielder Ella O’Reilly, crucial goals followed from Anna Hayden and Ella Duggan.

Duggan converted a well struck penalty in the third minute of stoppage time following a foul on impressive wing back Funmi Talabi and with Kate Shannon kicking a point, Pat Tiernan’s revitalised side were remarkably leading at the break, 2-5 to 2-4. 

Shannon was in full flow in the second half with the slick corner-forward firing over four more points (one free) and when the other key attacker Anna Hayden scored a cracking goal in the 40th minute the force was firmly with Longford who were now five points in front, 3-9 to 2-7.

The mighty midlanders managed to maintain this comfortable advantage during the remainder of the match and the next step for this talented team is the All-Ireland Minor ‘B’ semi-final against Sligo on Wednesday July 20. 

LONGFORD: Louise Tierney (Dromard); Leah Shannon (Carrickedmond), Grace Kenny (Longford Slashers), Rachel Fallon (Ardagh St Brigid’s); Funmi Talabi (Mostrim), Caoimhe McCormack (captain, Carrickedmond), Ella Duggan (Clonguish, 1-0, penalty); Ella O’Reilly (Mullinalaghta, 0-2), Sian Gallagher (Ardagh St Brigid’s); Megan Glennon (Clonguish, 0-2, one free), Kate McEntire (Dromard), Sarah Macken (Colmcille); Kate Shannon (Longford Slashers, 0-5, one free), Elle Lynn (Mostrim), Anna Hayden (Ardagh St. Brigid’s, 2-1).

Sub:- Mia Shannon (Killoe) for S Macken (53 mins). 

DUBLIN: Lauren Quane; Anu Ni Mhurigheasa, Rachel Callery, Lana Nolan; Sarah Power, Sarah Rooney, Hannah McGinnis; Niamh Crowley (1-1), Heather Bolger (0-2, one free); Kate Donaghy (0-1), Eabha Ni Madlagain (0-1), Sophie McIntyre (0-1); Rebecca O’Reilly, Megan McAuley (1-1), Abigail Keating.

Subs:- Annabelle Timothy for R O’Reilly (half-time); Aine Rafter for A Ni Mhurigheasa (half-time); Anna Watson for L Nolan; Kate Watson (0-1) for M McAuley and Mia Hannon for N Crowley (all in the 47th minute). 

Referee: Barry Redmond (Wexford). 

