Longford and Dublin battle it out for the Ladies Football Leinster Minor ‘B’ title

After already winning the Leinster U-16 ‘C’ title this season, Longford ladies football will be seeking some more success when the minors take on Dublin in the provincial decider.

St Finian’s Park in Clonard, Co Meath (situated close to Kinnegad) is the venue for the Leinster ‘B’ Championship final this Wednesday evening, throw-in 7.30pm, and hopes are high that the County U-18 girls can emerge victorious.

The talented Longford minor team came through the group stage unbeaten following fine wins over Louth, Wexford and Westmeath and then went on to master Laois in the semi-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Pat Tiernan from the Grattans club is the Longford ladies minor manager and while he is only too well aware that Dublin are difficult opponents, a repeat of the terrific 4-11 to 1-11 victory over Laois should see his side going close in the quest for Leinster glory.

The captain Caoimhe McCormack (Carrickedmond) is a commanding figure at centre-half-back while another key defender is Ella Duggan (Clonguish).

Sian Gallagher (Ardagh), a member of the Longford U-16 team who play Armagh in the All-Ireland ‘C’ final next Wednesday evening, will line-out at midfield for the minors alongside Ella O’Reilly (Mullinalaghta).

There is plenty of scoring power in the attack with Kate Shannon (Slashers) and Kate McEntire (Dromard) a serious threat.

Dublin, who dropped down from the ‘A’ championship, held out for a slender win over Wexford in the semi-final with just a couple of points (3-6 to 1-10) to spare in the finish.

Taking into account that Longford beat Wexford 0-14 to 0-9 in the group stage, the intriguing final against Dublin could well develop into a tight contest with the winners of the Leinster ‘B’ title marching on to meet Sligo in the All-Ireland semi-final a couple of weeks later.