Longford Senior League: Colmcille cruise to very easy win over understrength Clonguish

Colmcille were far too strong for understrength Clonguish in a very one-sided All County Football League Division 1 clash at Allen Park on Saturday evening.

Colmcille . . . 3-15 Clonguish . . . 0-5

The visitors got off to a great start with a goal from Cathal McCabe with just four minutes gone on the clock and built up a commanding advantage to lead by 1-8 to 0-1 at the break.

Rampant Colmcille continued to pile on the pressure in the second half in adding another 2-7 to their most emphatic tally, the goals coming from Paul McKeon and Ruairi Harkin (penalty).

The clubs will meet again in the opening round of the 2022 Senior Championship group stage on July 29 and Clonguish will need to produce a major improvement in the match that really matters.

Missing from the Colmcille team in the league game were Fergal Sheridan and Enda Macken while Clonguish (managed by Liam Belton) were without Jack Duggan, Ronan Sweeney, Peter Hanley, Darran Quinn, Matthew Flynn and Conor Smith.

Retired from senior club football are the Barden brothers Paul and David.

COLMCILLE: Noel Farrell; Conor Grant, Gerry Mulligan, Declan Reilly; Martin Mulligan, Ruairi Harkin (1-1, goal from penalty), Dylan McCabe (0-1); Jack Macken (0-2), Vinny Hourican; Cathal McCabe (1-0), Eoghan Hawkins, Paul McKeon (1-3, one point from free); Rory Hawkins (0-2), Barry McKeon (0-3, two frees), Ciaran McKeon (0-1).

Subs:- Darren Mulligan (0-1) for E Hawkins (36 mins); Philip McKeon for C Grant (39 mins); Shay McKeon (0-1) for R Hawkins (45 mins); Paul Farley for D Reilly (46 mins); Aaron Smyth for D McCabe (49 mins).

CLONGUISH: Alan Sorohan; Greg Masterson, Gerry Moore, Cian Sutton; Adam Shields, Neil Devlin, Ryan McHugh; Packie Molloy, Ian McCormack; Michael Corcoran, Francis Molloy, Mikie McGuinness; Alan Gregg (0-1, free), Josh Sorohan (0-1), Niall O’Reilly.

Subs:- Conor Shields for G Moore; Chris Gordon (0-3, two frees) for A Gregg; Sean McGoey for N O’Reilly (all at half-time).

Referee: Brendan Keena (Ballynacargy).