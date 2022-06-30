Search

30 Jun 2022

Longford U-16 ladies reach the All-Ireland ‘C’ Championship Final

Armagh the opposition in the title decider on Wednesday July 13

longford ladies gaa

Elysia Brady pictured in action for Longford against Leitrim in the All-Ireland U-16 'C' Championship semi-final at the Mullahoran GAA grounds Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

30 Jun 2022 11:21 AM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

From the moment Grace Cullen converted a penalty for the opening Longford goal with just a minute gone on the clock, the outcome was never really in any doubt and the wide margin of 12 points separated the sides in the finish. 

Longford . . . 3-14    Leitrim . . . 1-8 

Longford were much too strong for Leitrim in the Ladies Football All-Ireland U-16 ‘C’ Championship semi-final at the Mullahoran grounds on Wednesday evening in advancing with considerable ease to the title decider against Armagh on July 13.

Impressive midfielder Sian Gallagher scored the second goal in the 25th minute to leave Dermot Murphy’s side in a comfortable 2-4 to 0-4 lead and when substitute Oyindamola Sotunbo shot to the Leitrim net midway through the second half, the Longford advantage was extended to a commanding ten points.

LONGFORD: Siobhan McDonagh (Colmcille); Kayla Masterson (Mostrim, 0-1), Rebecca Murphy (Colmcille), Ailbhe Brady (Mostrim); Amy Finnegan (Killoe), Emma Farrell (Ardagh St Brigid’s), Elysia Brady (Colmcille, 0-2, one free); Sian Gallagher (Ardagh St Brigid’s, 1-0), Eimear Igoe (Killoe); Sarah McCormack (Carrickedmond, 0-2, one free), Rachel Quinn (Killoe, 0-3), Grace Cullen (Rathcline, 1-2, goal from penalty); Robyn O’Neill (Killoe), Maria Farley (Colmcille, 0-2), Elena O’Reilly (Dromard, 0-1).

Subs:- Oyindamola Sotunbo (Longford Slashers, 1-0), Hannah Burke (Clonguish, 0-1) and Naoise Hourican (Dromard) for S McCormack, M Farley and E O’Reilly (all in the 45th minute); Aoife Kennelly (Rathcline) and Ava Finneran (Killoe) for A Finnegan and K Masterson (both in the 51st minute).

LEITRIM: Rebecca O’Neill; Niamh McHugh, Katie Guckian, Orla McWeeney; Ella Van Der Laan, Bronagh Davis, Rachel Dolan; Ellen Keany, Caoimhe Maguire; Lauren Devaney, Saoirse Davis (0-1, free), Eabha McCartin; Lucy Murphy, Brigid O’Reilly (0-7, four frees); Eimear Keville. 

Subs:- Eimear Keaney (1-0) for E Keville (38 mins); Erin Newton and Micaela Gallagher for E McCartin and S Davis (both in the 51st minute); Fiona Mulligan for B O’Reilly (58 mins). 

Referee: Anthony Marron (Monaghan). 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media