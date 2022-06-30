Longford U-16 ladies reach the All-Ireland ‘C’ Championship Final

Elysia Brady pictured in action for Longford against Leitrim in the All-Ireland U-16 'C' Championship semi-final at the Mullahoran GAA grounds Photo: Syl Healy
From the moment Grace Cullen converted a penalty for the opening Longford goal with just a minute gone on the clock, the outcome was never really in any doubt and the wide margin of 12 points separated the sides in the finish.
Longford . . . 3-14 Leitrim . . . 1-8
Longford were much too strong for Leitrim in the Ladies Football All-Ireland U-16 ‘C’ Championship semi-final at the Mullahoran grounds on Wednesday evening in advancing with considerable ease to the title decider against Armagh on July 13.
Impressive midfielder Sian Gallagher scored the second goal in the 25th minute to leave Dermot Murphy’s side in a comfortable 2-4 to 0-4 lead and when substitute Oyindamola Sotunbo shot to the Leitrim net midway through the second half, the Longford advantage was extended to a commanding ten points.
LONGFORD: Siobhan McDonagh (Colmcille); Kayla Masterson (Mostrim, 0-1), Rebecca Murphy (Colmcille), Ailbhe Brady (Mostrim); Amy Finnegan (Killoe), Emma Farrell (Ardagh St Brigid’s), Elysia Brady (Colmcille, 0-2, one free); Sian Gallagher (Ardagh St Brigid’s, 1-0), Eimear Igoe (Killoe); Sarah McCormack (Carrickedmond, 0-2, one free), Rachel Quinn (Killoe, 0-3), Grace Cullen (Rathcline, 1-2, goal from penalty); Robyn O’Neill (Killoe), Maria Farley (Colmcille, 0-2), Elena O’Reilly (Dromard, 0-1).
Subs:- Oyindamola Sotunbo (Longford Slashers, 1-0), Hannah Burke (Clonguish, 0-1) and Naoise Hourican (Dromard) for S McCormack, M Farley and E O’Reilly (all in the 45th minute); Aoife Kennelly (Rathcline) and Ava Finneran (Killoe) for A Finnegan and K Masterson (both in the 51st minute).
LEITRIM: Rebecca O’Neill; Niamh McHugh, Katie Guckian, Orla McWeeney; Ella Van Der Laan, Bronagh Davis, Rachel Dolan; Ellen Keany, Caoimhe Maguire; Lauren Devaney, Saoirse Davis (0-1, free), Eabha McCartin; Lucy Murphy, Brigid O’Reilly (0-7, four frees); Eimear Keville.
Subs:- Eimear Keaney (1-0) for E Keville (38 mins); Erin Newton and Micaela Gallagher for E McCartin and S Davis (both in the 51st minute); Fiona Mulligan for B O’Reilly (58 mins).
Referee: Anthony Marron (Monaghan).
