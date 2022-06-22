Search

22 Jun 2022

Longford and Clare clash for place in the All-Ireland semi-finals

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate C’ship quarter-final in Birr on Sunday

longford ladies gaa

One Billboard outside Longford... Longford ladies football star Michelle Farrell from Colmcille in the spotlight in this Lidl promotion

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

22 Jun 2022 2:12 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

According to the manager Brian Noonan, the Longford ladies football team will be cast in the role of the underdogs when they face Clare in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship quarter-final at St Brendan's Park, Birr this Sunday, throw-in 2pm.

Delighted to have achieved a couple of consecutive wins against Kildare and Roscommon in building momentum through the group stage, Noonan is quietly confident that the county girls can make further progress in the race for the Mary Quinn Cup.

“Last season we were fighting a relegation battle and now we are just a couple of games away from a place in the All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

“Ourselves and Wicklow are probably the surprise packets but there appears to be little separating the eight teams left in this year’s championship.

“We need to get the performance right against Clare who are considered one of the main contenders to win the title.

“Having said that, they suffered a surprise defeat against Louth in the group stage and are something of an unknown quantity as there was no Intermediate championship in Munster.

“Clare were given the opportunity to play in the Connacht Championship and while they were not permitted to actually win the competition they showed up well in convincing wins against Roscommon, Leitrim and Sligo. 

“It’s a tough draw for us but we are not far off it in terms of being in the hunt for All-Ireland honours and hopefully we will perform to the best of our ability against Clare. 

“The back-to-back wins over Kildare and Roscommon was a major boost for the confidence factor and we are going in the right direction,'' commented the Longford manager.

While Clare were operating at a higher level in Division 2 of the Lidl National League this season, it turned out to be a disappointing campaign as they suffered defeat against Laois (2-12 to 2-7), Kerry (1-13 to 0-9) and Tipperary (0-13 to 1-7) in the group stage and ended up losing the subsequent relegation play-off against Tyrone on a 3-17 to 1-15 scoreline. 

Taking into account that Kerry and Tipperary are in the senior grade, Clare will rightly feel that they are capable of winning the All-Ireland Intermediate title and were emphatic 1-17 to 0-9 winners over Down in the opening round of the current championship. 

The slender one point setback (2-8 to 1-10) against Louth in the next round was a wake up call for the girls from Clare and a warning against any complacency that might creep into their frame of mind. 

Clare lost by 3-11 to 2-11 against the eventual All-Ireland Intermediate champions Westmeath at the quarter-final stage last year and are a stern test for Longford in the battle for a spot in the semi-finals against Laois or Wicklow.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media