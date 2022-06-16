Search

16 Jun 2022

Longford rock Roscommon to earn a crack at Clare

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

longford ladies gaa

Michelle Farrell pictured in action for Longford against Roscommon opponent Mikaela McHugh in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship clash Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

16 Jun 2022 11:13 AM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

While the Longford ladies football team were already through to the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship quarter-finals regardless of the result against Roscommon, there was a lot to admire about the determined manner in which they battled back for a fine win. 

Top spot in Group C was at stake at windy Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday last and with Roscommon also through to the last eight in the quest for Mary Quinn Cup glory, there was no real pressure on the neighbouring counties with both defeating Kildare in the previous rounds.  

Longford looked in trouble when they trailed by six points at the break but fired up by the spark of a lightning start to the second half which yielded cracking goals from Sarah Shannon and Michelle Farrell in the space of a couple of minutes, the course of the game changed completely.

Roscommon were rattled and while the visitors regained the lead for a brief period courtesy of a goal from midfielder Laura Fleming with ten minutes gone on the changeover, the force was firmly with revitalised Longford who eventually emerged victorious with three points to spare in the finish, 3-12 to 3-9.

The star of the show was outstanding attacker Michelle Farrell who clocked up a total of 1-9 and Brian Noonan’s ever improving side can now look forward with considerable confidence to the quarter-final clash against Clare on Sunday week, June 26.

2022 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals

Wexford v Tyrone

Louth v Roscommon

Longford v Clare

Laois v Wicklow

Games to be played on Sunday June 26 

Semi-Finals Draw

Wexford or Tyrone v Louth or Roscommon

Longford or Clare v Laois or Wicklow 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media