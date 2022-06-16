Longford rock Roscommon to earn a crack at Clare

While the Longford ladies football team were already through to the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship quarter-finals regardless of the result against Roscommon, there was a lot to admire about the determined manner in which they battled back for a fine win.

Top spot in Group C was at stake at windy Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday last and with Roscommon also through to the last eight in the quest for Mary Quinn Cup glory, there was no real pressure on the neighbouring counties with both defeating Kildare in the previous rounds.

Longford looked in trouble when they trailed by six points at the break but fired up by the spark of a lightning start to the second half which yielded cracking goals from Sarah Shannon and Michelle Farrell in the space of a couple of minutes, the course of the game changed completely.

Roscommon were rattled and while the visitors regained the lead for a brief period courtesy of a goal from midfielder Laura Fleming with ten minutes gone on the changeover, the force was firmly with revitalised Longford who eventually emerged victorious with three points to spare in the finish, 3-12 to 3-9.

The star of the show was outstanding attacker Michelle Farrell who clocked up a total of 1-9 and Brian Noonan’s ever improving side can now look forward with considerable confidence to the quarter-final clash against Clare on Sunday week, June 26.

2022 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals

Wexford v Tyrone

Louth v Roscommon

Longford v Clare

Laois v Wicklow

Games to be played on Sunday June 26

Semi-Finals Draw

Wexford or Tyrone v Louth or Roscommon

Longford or Clare v Laois or Wicklow