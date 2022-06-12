Search

12 Jun 2022

Longford Slashers master Mostrim as the county players return to club action

All County Football League Division 1 - Round 6

longford gaa

Joe Kelly on the ball for Slashers in facing the challenge of Mostrim defender Shane Kiernan. Action from the Division 1 league game at Michael Fay Park Photo: Syl Healy

Padraic O'Brien

12 Jun 2022 10:41 PM

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Former Ardagh and Longford footballer Liam Keenan is the new manager of Slashers this season and the sky-blues continued their good form with a hard earned win over Mostrim at Michael Fay Park on Saturday evening. 

Longford Slashers . . . 2-13    Mostrim . . . 1-12

The second half of the Division 1 league will be a lot more competitive with the return of the county players and one of those, Darragh Doherty, was particularly impressive for Edgeworthstown as he fired over a total of six points (two frees).

Slashers had a definite edge for most of this entertaining encounter and the victory was secured when a brilliant pass from Cian O Nuallain picked out the unmarked Andy Dalton who planted the ball in the back of the Mostrim net in the 54th minute.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Danny Monks; Shane O’Connell, Ronan Kenny, Adrian Duffy; Peter Lynn, Dermot Brady, Robbie O’Connell; Andy Dalton (1-0), Tadhg McNevin; Cian O Nuallain (0-2), Joe Kelly (1-0), Sean Clarke (0-4); Robbie Clarke (0-3, one free), Darragh O’Connell (0-2), Conor Clarke (0-1).

Subs:- Sean Morgan (0-1) for C Clarke (54 mins); Cian McGuinness for C O Nuallain (55 mins); Ronan Sheehan for R O’Connell (58 mins).

MOSTRIM: Evan Hogan; Aaron Gallagher, Alan O’Hara, Shane Campbell; Maitui O’Donohoe, Shane Kiernan, Ronan Courtney; Seamus Hannon, Brian Farrell (0-4, three frees); Joe Dempsey, Darragh Doherty (0-6, two frees), Andy Devine (1-0); Padraig Joyce (0-1), Adam Reilly, Tiarnan Hussey (0-1).

Sub:- Darren Bloomer for J Dempsey (injured, 49 mins). 

Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).

