Longford Slashers master Mostrim as the county players return to club action

Joe Kelly on the ball for Slashers in facing the challenge of Mostrim defender Shane Kiernan. Action from the Division 1 league game at Michael Fay Park Photo: Syl Healy
Former Ardagh and Longford footballer Liam Keenan is the new manager of Slashers this season and the sky-blues continued their good form with a hard earned win over Mostrim at Michael Fay Park on Saturday evening.
Longford Slashers . . . 2-13 Mostrim . . . 1-12
The second half of the Division 1 league will be a lot more competitive with the return of the county players and one of those, Darragh Doherty, was particularly impressive for Edgeworthstown as he fired over a total of six points (two frees).
Slashers had a definite edge for most of this entertaining encounter and the victory was secured when a brilliant pass from Cian O Nuallain picked out the unmarked Andy Dalton who planted the ball in the back of the Mostrim net in the 54th minute.
LONGFORD SLASHERS: Danny Monks; Shane O’Connell, Ronan Kenny, Adrian Duffy; Peter Lynn, Dermot Brady, Robbie O’Connell; Andy Dalton (1-0), Tadhg McNevin; Cian O Nuallain (0-2), Joe Kelly (1-0), Sean Clarke (0-4); Robbie Clarke (0-3, one free), Darragh O’Connell (0-2), Conor Clarke (0-1).
Subs:- Sean Morgan (0-1) for C Clarke (54 mins); Cian McGuinness for C O Nuallain (55 mins); Ronan Sheehan for R O’Connell (58 mins).
MOSTRIM: Evan Hogan; Aaron Gallagher, Alan O’Hara, Shane Campbell; Maitui O’Donohoe, Shane Kiernan, Ronan Courtney; Seamus Hannon, Brian Farrell (0-4, three frees); Joe Dempsey, Darragh Doherty (0-6, two frees), Andy Devine (1-0); Padraig Joyce (0-1), Adam Reilly, Tiarnan Hussey (0-1).
Sub:- Darren Bloomer for J Dempsey (injured, 49 mins).
Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).
