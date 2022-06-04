Clonguish conquer Granard in Longford U-15 league title triumph

Michael Glennon pictured in action for Clonguish against Granard opponent Ben Blessington in the U-15 Football League Division 1 Final at Allen Park Photo: Syl Healy
Clonguish staged a great comeback in gradually getting the better of Granard in a cracking U-15 Football League Division 1 Cup Final at Allen Park on Thursday evening.
Clonguish . . . 2-17 Granard . . . 4-8
In a highly entertaining game, Granard appeared to be in control after leading by the comfortable margin of eight points at the break (4-4 to 1-8) but Clonguish (minus the injured Josh Marsh and Alan Mimnagh) dominated the second half on their way to winning the Michael ‘Smiler’ Fay Cup.
There was just no stopping Clonguish who added another 2-9 to their tally while Granard were restricted to just four more points on the changeover.
CLONGUISH: Abdullah Munir; Sean Hagan, Michael Glennon (1-0), Senan Buckley; Cathal Lynch, Mark Cooney (0-1, ‘45), Eoin Kiernan; Cormac Flynn (1-1), Michael McDonagh; James Flynn (0-1), James Hagan (0-7, six frees), Peter Toher (0-4); Eanna Madden (0-1), Rory Flynn (0-1), Luke Shepherd (0-1).
Sub:- Evan Lyons for L Shepherd (56 mins).
GRANARD: Adam Murphy; Niall O’Donnell, Derek Creegan, Jake Durkin; Liam O’Hara, George Burns, Shane O’Hara; Ben Blessington (1-0), Daniel Corr; Oisin Kiernan, Cian O’Donnell (1-6, five points from frees), Jacob Gaynor Brady (1-0); Conor O’Hara (0-1), Brendan Martin (1-1, point from free), Eoin O’Hara.
Sub:- Aaron Walsh for O Kiernan (54 mins).
Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Young Grattans).
Full match report and pictures in next week’s Longford Leader
