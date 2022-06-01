Search

01 Jun 2022

Season over as Longford fail the Tailteann Cup test

Tailteann Cup Senior Football Championship Round 1 North

longford gaa

Mark Hughes on the attack for Longford in breaking away from Fermanagh opponent Aidan Breen. Action from the Tailteann Cup Round 1 clash Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

01 Jun 2022 11:26 AM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

In the new second tier competition embraced by both counties who approached the match in a serious frame of mind, Longford were floored by a late, late Fermanagh goal in the Tailteann Cup Round 1 North clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

On a glorious Saturday evening, weather wise, Longford were just a point behind and searching for the equalising score but suffered a shattering blow in the final minute of normal time when Ultan Kelm broke through to shoot past Paddy Collum. 

There was no way back for the home county in this disappointing early exit as their inter-county season ended on a sour note. 

Leading by 0-5 to 0-1 at one stage in the first half and looking good in the first ever senior football championship between the counties, Longford eventually lost out in a tight contest and were left to rue a number of costly missed chances. 

The vociferous away fans among the 1,000 plus attendance actually outnumbered the home followers and the Fermanagh roar really inspired their team, particularly in the second half when the course of the game gradually changed.

Thus the Longford boss Billy O’Loughlin and his extended backroom team were left to reflect on a mixed season that failed to yield a home win in the five fixtures at Pearse Park that was once labelled a ‘fortress’.

At least the Division 3 status in the National League was secured and while the mentors introduced a lot of young players into the fold the learning process will continue during the current transition period.

Longford failed the Tailteann Cup test and O’Loughlin pointed to the greater physical strength of the tough opposition. 

“Fermanagh had too much power for us. We had goal chances and didn’t take them, whereas they took their goal chance,” the Laois native stated.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media